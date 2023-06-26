It’s not just about how many runs you score: ex-voter explains why Sarfaraz Khan is not picked for WI tests





A former BCCI voter explains why Sarfaraz Khan is not chosen in India’s Test Team series for the West Indies. Photo: PTI Subscribe to notifications After a 209-run defeat in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia earlier this month, the players of India’s men’s cricket team are enjoying some time off these days. With no series scheduled for a month, players have the chance to spend valuable time with their families and off the field. The players will regroup next month before traveling to the West Indies where they will face the hosts in a two-match Test series that will be followed by three ODIs and a five-match T20I series. On Friday (June 23), the BCCI announced a 16-man squad for two test matches against the West Indies in the Caribbean Islands. The main topic of conversation on India’s test team selection was the exclusion of Ranji Trophy star Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz, 25, who has scored 928, 982 and 556 runs in the past three Ranji seasons, was not eligible for the Indian test team, and the selector’s decision to keep him out was not well received by many . After many legends and game experts criticized the decision to keep Sarfaraz off the team, a former BCCI voter has revealed the reason why the Mumbaikar was not chosen. According to him, the selection committee never looks only at runs, which is why Sarfaraz and India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran were not selected. He said factors such as the temperament of a big game and how you go up against top quality seamers play a big role in determining players for the future, and Sarfaraz looked uneasy against the rough pace and bounce in IPL 2023, while Easwaran failed multiple times in knockout matches for Bengal. “Therefore, Sarfaraz Khan who is fully exposed to fast bowlers in the IPL or Abhimanyu Easwaran who failed to score for Bengal in seven consecutive Ranji knockout matches (three quarter-finals, two semi-finals and two finals) is also taken into account. it’s about how many runs you score, but also how you score them,” a former selector told the Hindustan Times. “I’m not saying Das’s panel would feel that way, but a Ruturaj with his ability to bowl fast, despite his 40+ average in the Ranji Trophy, is more likely to be successful. A selector doesn’t just look at runs,” he added.

