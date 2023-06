Antonio Brown’s arena football team is preparing a lawsuit after they said he reversed their last paycheck

Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire football team was kicked out of the National Arena League earlier this month. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Albany Empire coaches and players are planning to file a class action lawsuit against owner and former NFL player Antonio Brown after they said he debited their bank accounts after their last game. according to the Albany Times Union. Empire coach Moe Leggett said he and his players were paid for days after their last game against the Orlando Predators, as expected. But less than a week later, they realized that the paychecks had been reversed and deducted from their respective bank accounts. It’s unclear how many Empire employees and players would have had their salaries reversed, or what the amounts were. Leggett said he has repeatedly tried to reach Brown, his accountant and the team president, but has received no answers. I am frustrated, Leggett told the Times Union. I tried to give [Brown] the benefit of the doubt. I tried to work with him. I tried to be the peacemaker, the mediator to make sure everything went smoothly and just under the radar. But I can’t do that anymore. That supposed problem is just the latest Browns team in the National Arena League. The NAL terminated the franchise and kicked it out of the league earlier this month after it said Brown failed to make required payments to the league’s operating budget. Brown, the league said, bought the team and made the first required payment in April. He failed to pay in May and subsequently disputed April’s payment, which the league said was refunded to him. The league also said Brown did not pay a $1,000 fine for public comments, but it’s unclear what comments the NAL was referring to specifically. Brown would owe the league $21,000. Leggett said he is looking for a lawyer to pursue his lawsuit, and several players told the Times Union they would like to join. I feel like this was his plan all along, former government-wide receiver Fabian Guerra told the Times Union. I feel like he does things for social media and to sell his songs. I think it’s just what he does. That’s the type of man he is. Nobody trusts him anymore. I see it hard for him to get future deals going because of how he is as a person. Brown, 34, played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While once one of the top receivers in the league at his peak, Brown’s career quickly went downhill. He has not played since he took off his equipment and ran off the field in the middle of a Buccaneers game at the end of the 2021 season. He has also faced charges of battery and burglary transportation, and multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/antonio-browns-arena-football-team-preparing-lawsuit-after-they-say-he-reversed-their-final-paychecks-005915597.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos