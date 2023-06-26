Washington men’s tennis trio earns Pac-12 honors | Local sports

For the first time since 1994, men’s tennis in Washington was led by a new face.

As head coach Rahim Esmail began his transition to the helm of the program, he sought support from his fledgling program’s leaders, the top three singles players. The trio certainly met the challenge and were rewarded for their efforts in the All-Pac-12 voting, with all three taking home second-team honors.

Junior Han-Chih Lin, sophomore Dzianis Zharyn and sophomore Cesar Bouchelaghem took home the award after being voted through the coaches poll.

Although the coaches are submitting votes, the players are actually voting themselves, Esmail said. It is based on their performance. We only look at the standings and identify the top performers based on their records throughout the season.

All three players filled drastically different roles throughout the season, with Lin anchoring the No. 1 spot on the team. The junior faced many opponents who topped the Intercollegiate Tennis Associations singles poll where he held his own, compiling a record of 7-12 despite the formidable competition.

Lin also succeeded in doubles, most notably a victory over the respective pair of No. 21 Stanford. Lin and freshman Brett Pearson took the tie-breaking set victory that ended UW’s six-game doubles points drought.

Han managed to score big wins at some key moments, Esmail said. He filled the number one spot for us, which is a challenging position.

Following on from Lin’s lead, Zharyn competed in second field in singles, where he secured a win over Utah’s No. 85-ranked Franco Capalbo to secure Washington’s first conference win of the season.

Dzianis started the season very well, Esmail said. He was motivated to prove his worth where he was in the line-up as it was his first season really competing here.

In addition to his singles, Zharyn worked his way up the polls in doubles with Bouchelaghem, with the pair catapulting the rankings after a landslide victory over the No. 10 ranked pair from Oregon. The two finished the season ranked No. 56 in the country.

Both guys did a great job, Esmail said. They raised their level to match the competition they were playing against.

Bouchelaghem had the most consistent performance of the season, amassing a 19-2 record in his singles court. His only two defeats came from opponents ranked in the top 50 in the country. The sophomore took a victory over No. 18 Gavin Young of Michigan and No. 12 Nishesh Basavareddy of Stanford.

What impressed me the most wasn’t about him winning and playing better tennis, Esmail said. He mentally reset his mind every game to perform in a certain way.

After joining the Huskies at just 17 years old, Bouchelaghem has worn many different hats during his brief tenure in Seattle.

I feel like I have a completely different role this year, Bouchelaghem said. I think it’s a good thing for me. Last year I was carried by my teammates; I knew my teammates would help me. This year I knew I had to help them.

With new leadership roles, the Huskies eagerly await next season as they look to secure another entry into the NCAA Tournament under the leadership of their returning six starters.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at [email protected]. Twitter: @tkadian21

Do you like what you read? Support quality student journalism by donating here.