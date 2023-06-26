Czech legends will gather to honor Klima; Red Wings Pick Johansson on Swedish WJSS Squad





The Detroit Red Wings will be well represented when the legends of Czech hockey gather in Litvinov for a charity game that will honor the memory of former Detroit striker Petr Klima. Klima passed away earlier this year. Peter Klima pic.twitter.com/96MA6l7jVF — Jimi (@Jimi_McC) June 20, 2023 Jiri Slegr, a member of Detroit’s 2001-2002 Stanley Cup championship squad, and Filip Hronek, the defenseman dealt by the Red Wings to the Vancouver Canucks during the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline, will both participate in the game. It is curated by former NHLers Robert Reichel and Martin Rucinsky. The game will be played on August 19 and will benefit youth hockey in the Litvinov area, as well as the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra. Red Wings in case you missed it Could Matthew Wood be the player to select Detroit with the ninth overall pick in the NHL entry draft?

In a behind-the-paywall story, former Red Wings goalie Dominik Hasek discusses his anti-Russian stance

Detroit GM Steve Yzerman is not thrilled about how the club’s trip to Sweedn in November will affect their NHL schedule

Yzerman talks about how the NHL enrollment design works from the inside out Red Wings off season Defenseman Anton Johansson, selected 105th overall by the Red Wings in the 2022 NHL entry draft, will play for Sweden in the World Junior Summer Showcase. This tournament takes place from July 27 to August 4 in Plymouth, Michigan. Hockey Now Network Los Angeles: Making a Preliminary Design, the Kings of Los Angeles were dishing out defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes. Vegas: a guide to the expiring contracts on the roster Vegas Golden Knights. Calgary: Head coach Ryan Huska adds assistants Dan Lambert and Marc Savard to his staff with the Calgary flames. San Jose: Legendary forward Patrick Marleau returns to the San Jose sharks as a development coach and consultant. Chicago: Would the Chicago Blackhawks looking for some of the club’s draft picks? Nashville: The Nashville Predators made a bold move, trade center Ryan Johansen to the Central Division competes with the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado: Adding Ryan Johansen as their second center is a smart bet for the Colorado avalanche. Washington: There are reports that the owner of the Washington capitals investigates the team’s move to Arlington, Virginia. Pittsburgh: The concept philosophy of new GM Kyle Dubas sounds familiar Pittsburgh Penguins. Philadelphia: The Philadelphia fliers and St. Louis Blues are reportedly working on a multi-player trade involving center Kevin Hayes. Islanders: the Islanders of New York must make a choice between UFA forwards Pierre Engvall or Zach Parise. Boston: As much as awaiting UFA Milan Lucic likes the Boston Bruinshe has plenty of other options in his search for a new team. Buffalo: Are the buffalo sabers shifting the trade interest to Calgary Flames defender Noah Hanifin? Florida: Looking back to the day a year ago when the Florida Panthers hired Paul Maurice as their new coach. Montreal: This is why the Canadians from Montreal should consider trading down in the first round of the draft.

