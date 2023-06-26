Multimedia company provides insight into the entertainment industry for teens





Young adults have a creative outlet to channel their energy into making better decisions for themselves.

GATONIA, NC It was another violent weekend around the Charlotte metro area. Advocates for law enforcement and gun violence prevention have said how important it is to know where your kids are, especially in the summer. Older builders is a non-profit organization under the Legacy music umbrella looking for solutions to close the gap for teens and young adults. The group’s mission is to empower young people from economically disadvantaged families to learn and potentially pursue a creative career path. Nathaniel Jones settled in Eastland Mall in October 2021. “The music is the foundation of everything. The idea of ​​having a space that encompasses everything is ultimately where the vision came from,” said Jones. The father of three said it was organically born to find means through which to express their talents. “I think about a lot of what I grew up with, as far as boys’ and girls’ clubs and the recreation centers and the YMCAs and all the activities we had after school, I don’t see that much,” Jones said. “So the space I was in personally is entertainment. You look at it now, there are a lot of social media influencers. You have your Youtubers. I have all this talent, but where do they really go to learn the science behind it ? where do they go to learn how to practice it and exercise that space? So it just seemed like a good idea to put that in Gastonia.” With access to equipment such as an audio card, a broadcast booth and cameras, he said they get a lot of capabilities. “When you’re 14.15 years old, 16 years old, there’s still so much creativity in them. But when you don’t have room to exercise that creativity, you fall victim to other opportunities.” Jones also has a common room set up for relaxing, with a pool table, table tennis and a TV viewing area. The entrepreneur also thought about adding a room to help with mental health needs. “We combine the music aspect with the mental health aspect, so we try to take care of the mind, body and soul through music and good conversation.” Jones said he welcomes working with community members and local businesses to create more opportunities for the group. Teenagers and young adults are also welcome to attend their live podcast.”keep it g,” every Friday night from 7 to 9 at Legacy Music. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

