Sports
Florida’s Wyatt Langford achieves the longest recorded HR in MCWS history
Wyatt Langford made history in the ninth inning of Florida’s comeback victory against Virginia on opening night of the 2023 Men’s College World Series.
Langford crushed a tying home run at 146 feet, according to the official media footings of the NCAA 2023 College World Series.That distance surpasses the Brady Slavens of Arkansas by 20 feet for the longest tracked homer in Men’sHistory of the College World Series ballpark at Charles Schwab Field Omaha (formerly called TD Ameritrade Park) unofficial. The stadium has hosted the tournament since its opening in 2011.
Why is this record unofficial? We reached out to Jeff Williams, NCAA associate director of media coordination and statistics, in 2019 to find out if the NCAA keeps historical records of the longest home runs during the College World Series. It turns out they don’t. But thanks to ESPN, the television that’s been home to the CWS since 2003, we’ve got a pretty good idea of some of the other longest bombs.
ESPN has been tracking home run distance since the tournament’s move from Rosenblatt Stadium to Charles Schwab Field Omaha in 2011. According to ESPN Stats & Information, here are the longest home runs hit since 2011 in the Men’s College World Series:
|DATE
|HITTER
|SCHOOL
|HR DISTANCE
|OPPONENT
|COLLECTION
|HR DIRECTION
|16-06-23
|Wyatt Langford
|Florida
|456 feet.
|Virginia
|9th
|Left
|25-06-23
|Wyatt Langford
|Florida
|449 feet.
|LSU
|6th
|Left
|22-06-22
|Brady slaves
|Arkansas
|436 feet.
|Be Miss
|5th
|Centre
|25-06-23
|BT Riopelle
|Florida
|435 feet.
|LSU
|9th
|Centre
|16-06-19
|Edward Julian
|Maroon
|429 feet.
|Mississippi state
|2nd
|Right
|6/20/15
|Peter Alonso
|Florida
|429 feet.
|Virginia
|2nd
|Centre
|6/22/17
|Brendan McKay
|Louisville
|428 feet.
|TCU
|4th
|Right middle
|6/21/16
|Peter Alonso
|Florida
|425 feet.
|Texas Tech
|9th
|Left
|25-06-23
|Ty Evans
|Florida
|423 feet.
|LSU
|2nd
|Left
|17-06-15
|Peter Alonso
|Florida
|421 feet.
|Miami (Flemish)
|7th
|Centre
|17-06-17
|Dylan Busby
|Florida state
|421 feet.
|LSU
|1st
|Centre
|17-06-19
|Cameron Warren
|Texas Tech
|421 feet.
|Arkansas
|4th
|Left
Nine days after his record-breaking blast, Langford again went deep for the second-longest MCWS homer in park history. This time, he was recorded at 149 feet on a wind-assisted drive to left field in Game 2 of the championship series.
Before Langford, Slavens briefly held the record with his deep drive in 2022, becoming only the third player to hit a home run in a college game in the hole between seats in centerfield at Charles Schwab Field Omaha, joining Alonso and Busby from the MCWS list above.
Alonso has three of the longest home runs on the list. His first big haul in the 2015 tournament was recorded on June 17, 2015, at a projected distance of 421 feet to left field on a 90-mph fastball from Miami. batter in the middle.
It’s the best feeling in the world said Alonso after that game. Especially if you make one and it comes from this park because the ball doesn’t travel well here historically, it sure is a well hit ball and square a baseball and have it go over the fence is the best feeling in the world.
Just three days later, Alonso broke his own park record with that mammoth 429-foot shot against Virginia. This time he jumped on a hanging breaking ball and launched it Good past the 120-yard wall in centerfield.
The Gators would eventually lose that game 5–4 to Virginia, to fall one game short of reaching the CWS Finals. But Alonso certainly made an impression in Omaha. And he wasn’t done yet.
Florida returned for the 2016 College World Series and Alonso continued to rake. Against Texas Tech in the ninth inning of an elimination game, he crushed a 425-foot two-run homer that nearly reached the concourse behind the left field bleachers.
That would be Alonso’s last at bat in a Gators uniform. He signed with the Mets as a second pick after Florida was eliminated by Texas Tech. In seven career MCWS games, Alonso finished with a .320 average (8-for-25), three home runs, five runs and nine RBIs.
The second longest CWS homer hit at TD Ameritrade Park behind Langford, Slavens, Julien and Alonso came off the bat of three-time John Olerud Award winner Brendan McKay.
McKay hit his 428-foot bomb one foot short of the record in his last collegiate game in 2017. He finished 1-for-4 in Louisville’s 4-3 elimination game against TCU.
For me personally, it’s just another statistic, McKay said at the post-game press conference in 2017. But hitting a home run in the College World Series is awesome, on national TV in front of like 20,000 people in the stands, it’s pretty awesome.
Remarkably, all eight homers have made it to the top of the ESPN list since 2015. A flat-seam baseball that extends farther from the bat was approved by the NCAA for use beginning that season. This move was made to counter changes in bat specs in 2011 that led to a decrease in offensive production. During the 2013 and ’14 College World Series, a total of six home runs were hit in 30 games.
HOMER HISTORY: A brief history of grand slams at the College World Series
The number of CWS home runs increased to 15 with the new ball in 2015 and closed at 10 in 2016. 23 long balls were hit in 2017, breaking the new stadium record (2011–present). That was surpassed in 2021, with 28 MCWS home runs.
