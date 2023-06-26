IND vs WI: How Ruturaj Gaikwad’s selection could change the game of Indian cricket





When selectors named the Test squad for India’s tour of the Caribbean, eyebrows were raised over the omission of Sarfaraz Khan and Abhimanyu Easwaran, as well as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s call-up.

The development of Gaikwad is being watched with great interest. Even Dilip Vengsarkar, at whose academy Gaikwad flourished, is in wait-and-watch mode. “He’s definitely someone with great potential, but you don’t know that until he plays,” Vengsarkar told the Express.

There is no doubt about Gaikwad’s potential as he has shown what he can do in the IPL. But Test cricket remains a quantum leap for some who have been unable to replicate white-ball success in red-ball cricket. From Michael Bevan to Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina to Jos Buttler, many big names, who despite looking comfortable against quality pacers in limited overs, prove too light when tested in probing spells in Tests.

With Gaikwad, the selectors have taken a leap of faith. To bring him into the team, they have overlooked Sarfaraz Khan, a batsman who averages 79.64 in first-class cricket. He has been picked for Easwaran, who has performed consistently in A tours and in Ranji Trophy, scoring four consecutive centuries in first-class cricket at the start of the year. And to bring in Gaikwad, selectors have also dropped a veteran like Cheteshwar Pujara, who has 102 Tests under his belt. To bring in Gaikwad, selectors have also dropped a veteran like Cheteshwar Pujara, who has 102 Tests under his belt. Gaikwad’s selection is a great test of selectors’ belief that cue success in IPL can be replicated in tests based on the batsman’s temperament. The success of this philosophy has implications beyond the selection of Gaikwad. Selection is not always just about numbers. Selectors often step on talents they believe have the potential to do well. It’s how MS Dhoni came in despite being so unconventional. There’s nothing unconventional about his batting with Gaikwad, but in 28 first-class matches he’s made no pressing case for his inclusion in a lead over his peers. He averages just 42.19 in first-class cricket, which is not bad, but not great either. The reason why he is on the test team is that by looking at his performance in the IPL, the selectors believed that he can replicate his temperament of taking on high-quality pacemakers in the long format and withstand sustained pressure. From using IPL to pick players for the T20 side, the selectors are also using it as a platform to discover how the cream of the crop of domestic talent performs when going up against foreign pacers. In the absence of A-tour programs, they have resorted to selecting talents for test teams based on IPL. But it’s a gamble they’re happy to take, never mind the fact that they only tried Suryakumar Yadav for a Test against Australia before throwing him out. Since making his IPL debut in 2020, Gaikwad has shown that he is a player for the future, even winning the Orange Cap in 2021 while playing for Chennai Super Kings. But the challenge ahead is huge, as it could potentially determine the path the selectors take when it comes to future calls: a batsman, demonstrating good temperament against quality attacks in the IPL, jumps in line for on those who perform consistently in Ranji Trophy, Duleep trophy and Irani Cup. Red ball or white ball doesn’t matter. It’s all the same, former selection committee chairman Dilip Vengsarkar told The Indian Express when asked if the call is meritorious. A good player adapts to all formats. What we have to wait for is how he performs in Test Cricket. And I don’t understand this queue. Every player is in contention, Vengsarkar added. Since making his IPL debut in 2020, Gaikwad has shown that he is a player for the future, even winning the Orange Cap in 2021 while playing for Chennai Super Kings. While Gaikwad may not have had a stellar season to show in the Ranji Trophy, those who have worked closely with him have always seen him as a player who should play regularly at the highest level. Before the final season of the IPL kicked off, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey revealed in an interaction how he sees shadows of himself in the way Gaikwad plays his game by just sticking to the basics and not complicating much. The great thing about Ruturaj is that he understands his own game well. He certainly has the skills. He certainly has the mental capabilities. He certainly has the understanding of his own game to succeed at the next level. I do not doubt. If he gets that chance, he will show the world how good he is. I really like his game and the way he goes about it…he’s confident in the way he goes about it, Hussey said. Strike proactively Moreover, it is also relevant to know why, despite the fact that players like Hanuma Vihari, Sarfaraz and Easwaran can all occupy the crease for a long time and score big, you should go for a player who is known to play his shots. In the restricted arena, even as teams around them changed their approach, India remained in slumber mode for a long time, with a nap turning into a deep sleep. And the end result is that they are still playing catch-up cricket. In that sense, the Test Team has been an exception. The core of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma has been intact for some time. They have made it to consecutive World Test Championship finals, and while the title has eluded them, India has been a powerhouse in the formats, unlike the ODIs and T20s. By design or standard, the beginnings of Bazball and teams looking for results-oriented pitches mean that Test cricket is undergoing a huge change. From a side that relied heavily on their bowling unit to progress and preferred a batting setup that could hold up like a rock in challenging conditions, India is now starting to add another dimension where they realize they need benefit from a more proactive batting line-up. Ruturaj Gaikwad #TeamIndia plow ahead #WIvIND. It seems that all these sixes in the #MPL did not go unnoticed! pic.twitter.com/BnNsLm6wbU FanCode (@FanCode) June 23, 2023 Despite his modest returns in red-ball cricket, Gaikwad has been an interesting player for some time and Ravi Shastri even wants him for the 2022 tour of England. But like his peers, Gaikwad grew up in a white-ball era. , where batsmen play the ball more often than not. Although he got the nod, there are still doubts about whether he can handle the moving ball and drop the anchor when the situation calls for it. It is a question that no one has an answer to at the moment and that one will only get to know with time. I have no doubt that Ruturaj can play at international level. He’s definitely good enough to be there and I’d like to see and get a good run. International cricket is tough. He will probably need some time to find his feet at that level. But I have no doubt he can be a success at that level, Hussey said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ind-vs-wi-how-ruturaj-gaikwads-selection-can-be-indian-crickets-game-changing-call-8685928/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos