Most Rockstar games
Rockstar games are one of the world’s most influential video game publishers. Even if people don’t recognize their name, they will recognize their games as Red Dead Redemption, Max Payneand the Grand Theft Auto series. They may remember the controversies surrounding it Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, ManhuntAnd Bully also from the mid-2000s. That said, these games didn’t come out of a vacuum.
Behind these big hits are a few titles that would either pave the way for Rockstar’s greatest hits, give a taste of the new technology they worked with, or test the waters for a new genre to revolutionize. would bring to gaming as a whole. Whatever their impact, these are the most games Rockstar has made.
6 Silicon Valley space station
Before it became Rockstar Games, the company was just part of Take-Two Interactive. They had differentiated themselves from their parent publisher when they acquired assets from BMG Interactive. This deal also earned them DMA Design, the Scottish game studio Lemmingsthe original from above Grand Theft Auto games and this strange Nintendo 64 platformer.
Silicon Valley space stationsees players control Evo, a robot that must possess various creatures to safely travel through various levels and collect the pieces necessary to repair itself and prevent the space station from crashing into Earth. The gameplay was quite new,like a Super Mario Odysseydemake without Mario. The open levels were also interesting, as it would inspire the studio’s later output.
5 Body Harvest
DMA Design’s other N64 game is perhaps more famous for its tortured development. It was originally going to be an RPG published by Nintendo that filled the gap Squaresoft left when they took it Final Fantasy 7 to the PS1. But the working relationship between the Scottish studio and Nintendo was strained by its controlling approach, high standards and the language barrier.
It eventually became a third-person shooter published by Gremlin Interactive and Midway. Players had to destroy aliens, save people and travel through huge levels in different vehicles: tanks, trucks, motorbikes, cars and more. The ability to switch between running around and firing on foot, to control anything and everything, was a powerful mix, and one that the newly formed Rockstar Games was happy to capitalize on.
4 Grand Theft Auto 3
Silicon Valley space station showed how DMA Design adapted to open up 3D level exploration. Body Harvest took that and added guns and drivable vehicles into the mix. Grand Theft Auto 3 would combine the two into one large, open level filled with various objectives, mini-games, and other fun ways to enjoy the carnage that its predecessors thrived on.
It’s hard to imagine the project had any doubters, but it wasn’t until the game came out that people saw what was special about it. More active than SimCitymore explosive than Shen Mue, GTA3remade the sandbox genre in its own image. Without that there would be none To manhandle, Notorious, Marvel’s Spider Man, Red Dead Redemption, Saints rowand more of its kind.
3 Rockstar presents table tennis
As a publisher, Rockstar Games handled more than just DMA Design (now Rockstar North). They also acquired Angel Studios (now Rockstar San Diego), which produced Smuggler flightthe Nightclub series, the red death series, and the visual effects for The lawnmower man crazy enough. They also created the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine or RAGE. It can create huge open world levels, offer more realistic physics and more.
Still, the first game was a simple table tennis sim. It was surprisingly tame considering it came in handy when the company was seeking controversy Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the Manhunt games. But it showed the engine’s potential and gave Xbox 360 owners a simple, fun table tennis game at a budget price. It just happened to be made on the same engine that would make GTA4, GTA5, and both Red Dead Redemption games.
2 Beater
Möbius Entertainment didn’t make too many eye-catching things before they became Rockstar Leeds. Unless there are fans of the Game Boy Color and PS1 versions of Alfred Kip outside. Then they made GTA: Liberty City Stories, GTA: Vice City Storiesthe PSP ports of Manhunt 2 And The warriorsAnd Beater.
It was originally a 2005 Adobe Flash music mixer where players could create their own loops complete with sounds and effects from Timbaland. They could then share their work with their friends through the Rockstar Games Social Club. Despite the studio’s name, music and rhythm games weren’t exactly Rockstar’s forte. Still, they fairly praised this treat and revamped it for a 2009 PSP and iOS release.
1 The black
This one technically only counts as part of Rockstar when Team Bondi started working on the game in 2004 under Sony Computer Entertainment. Rockstar Games wouldn’t acquire the publishing rights to the game until 2006, but they would provide assistance through their various studios through the game’s final release in 2011. Part of The black‘s troubled development was due to the use of the tricky, advanced MotionScan technology.
It was a device that would use 32 cameras to capture an actor’s entire head. This would allow it to take more realistic facial shots, which still look solid today. The idea was that the more lifelike expressions would help the player determine whether a witness or suspect was telling the truth or lying. It was a unique approach to detective games and the technology was interesting, but not worth the backstage drama.
