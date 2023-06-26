Michigan State football is quickly rebuilding its secondary





In recent years, Michigan State football has looked completely different from the team we saw under Mark Dantonio for the past two years. Unlike those teams from 2018 and 2019, the program under Mel Tucker wasn’t quite as offensively clumsy – though some would argue in 2022 – and the defense wasn’t nearly as dominant. Those 2018 and 2019 teams under Dantonio had some of the best defenses in the country. The secondary may not have been as effective as the run defense, but the Spartans’ defensive backfield was still very solid. But then a lot of that talent left after 2019 and Tucker took over a team filled with Group of Five and FCS talent and it showed right away with a 2-5 record in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. the secondary might be the team’s only visible weakness, giving up boatloads of passing yards week in, week out, forcing Payton Thorne to have a record-breaking passing touchdown season and win Kenneth Walker III the Doak Walker Award. . Everyone expected improvement in 2022 in that secondary, but it was more of the same, although it did improve later in the year. The inconsistency of some of the newcomers and familiar faces really hurts this unit. However, in the 2022, 2023, and 2024 recruiting classes, it’s clear that Tucker is in the middle of that secondary rebuild that was sorely needed. Michigan State Football’s defensive backfield gets packed Let’s see what the most recent recruiting classes looked like in terms of addition to the secondary. 2022 Dillon Tatum, 4 star S

Jaden Mangham, 4 star S

Caleb Coley, 3 Star CB

Malik Spencer, 3 star S

Quavian Carter, 3 star S

Ade Willie, 3 star CB

Malcolm Jones, 3 star S

Ameer Speed, Georgia transfer CB 2023 Chance Rucker, 4 Star CB

Eddie Pleasant, 3 Star CB

Sean Brown, 3 Star CB

Philip Davis, 3 star S

Semar Melvin, Wisconsin transfer CB

Armorion Smith, Cincinnati Transfer S 2024 Jaylen Thompson, 4 Star CB

Reggie Powers, 3 star S

Syair Torrence, 3 star CB

Camren Campbell, currently unranked CB As you can see, Jim Salgado, Harlon Barnett and Tucker have stored talent in the secondary and soon the staff won’t have to go to the transfer portal for so many depths or even starting caliber defensive backs – unless, of course, a big name comes the portal and shows MSU interest. Secondary is getting better and better under Tucker and it looks like he’s really focused on this unit for the past few classes. Will we soon see a return of the ‘No Fly Zone’ in East Lansing?

