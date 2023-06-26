Brandon’s Blue, Sioux Falls’ Moran are inducted into SD tennis hall





SIOUX FALLS Becky Blue of Brandon and Pat Moran of Sioux Falls will be inducted into the South Tennis Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 16. The induction ceremony at 11 a.m. will again take place at the McKennan Park picnic shelter, near the tennis courts. The hour-long program will take place during the South Adult Open tennis tournament July 14-16. McKennan Park has been the induction site since 1991, the first year of the South Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame. There is a marker at the courts that recognizes all inductees. The ceremony will be videotaped and later featured on the website (sdtennihall.com). All tennis fans are cordially invited. The South Dakota Open will be played at the new GreatLife Care Foundation Tennis Complex in Tomar Park and also on the tennis courts in McKennan Park. Becky blue Blue has been invited to the Hall just seven years after being honored with the South Dakota Tennis Achievement Award. She was a founding member of the Brandon Tennis Association in 2006 and continues to be an important part of the BTA engine serving the community. . Blue was honored in 2010 with the Northern Section Wolfenson-Ratner Community Service Award. Pat Moran Moran joins a solid group of OGorman Knights in the Hall of Fame, primarily one of his tennis idols, Jim Sorrell (Class of 2017). Moran moved to Sioux Falls at the age of nine and soon after fell in love with the game. Moran joined Gregg Talcott’s tennis program as a seventh grader. Moran quickly climbed to #1 singles where he played in a number of legendary matches and won state individual championships and was part of Ogorman’s championships in the late 1980s. Dr Michael Briggs Dr. Michael Briggs of Yankton receives the South Dakota Tennis Achievement Award for 2023. Briggs has been a leader in the Yankton tennis community since moving to the city in 2000. He currently runs the Yankton Tennis Association and also serves as a volunteer coach for the Yankton Bucks and Gazelles tennis teams. He has been doing this since 2014. Follow sports reporter Roger Merriam of Watertown Public Opinion on Twitter @PO_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepublicopinion.com/story/sports/2023/06/25/brandons-blue-sioux-falls-moran-to-be-inducted-into-sd-tennis-hall/70355472007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos