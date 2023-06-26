‘If IPL is such an important part…’: Lloyd on West Indies losing players | Cricket





Over the years, franchise T20 cricket has grown to become a major source of money, if not the largest, for cricketers around the world. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the front runner in terms of money splashed into franchise T20 cricket. Meanwhile, Australia has BBL, Pakistan has PSL, countries like Bangladesh and South Africa have their own franchised cricket leagues. Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd poses with the Cricket World Cup Trophy. (Getty Images) While the IPL has increased the entertainment quotient in cricket, besides unearthing some hidden gems for India and other countries, it has also been criticized by many for luring players away from their national duties with lucrative deals. In countries such as the West Indies, some players have even prioritized franchise cricket over country, leading to more criticism. But legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd thinks modern cricketers make so much money. Speaking to RevSportz, he said, “I think we went to Kerry Packer because we didn’t know what we were worth. These guys know what they’re worth now. But I think if IPL is such an important part of their lives, give they just open a window so they can play IPL.” “Yes, a window would be excellent, I think, because they make a good living. And remember, you are giving your best part, the best days of your life to this sport. So why not get paid for it?” “ Using the example of NBA stars and football players, he said, “When Michael Jordan and all these football players were making millions a month, nobody said a word about it. Why should cricket be any different?” But the two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain also believes players should put their country in franchise cricket too and money shouldn’t stop them from doing so. “You can’t stop them from doing that. It gives them a good future. But the point is that they shouldn’t do this at the expense of playing for their country or their nation. And we suffer because we only have five and a half million people. So if we take care of 20 players and lose 10, it’s like digging a hole to fill a hole. And I don’t want that,” he said. “I want our best players to play and I want them to play optimally. So we need to have a situation where players want to play for their country,” he added. In the past, the West Indies lost players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell to franchise competitions. The pair rarely play for their country these days as they are busy in franchise leagues around the world. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

