Kate Middleton wore the perkiest ponytail ever for a tennis match with Roger Federer





Kate Middleton's signature bouncy curls have nothing to do with her perky ponytail. Weeks after her extremely high ponytail making headlines for its gravity-defying volume, the Princess of Wales pulled her dark brown hair back this time, to unthinkable heights. For a day on the tennis court with champ Roger Federer ahead of this year's Wimbledon tournament, Kate swept her waves into a towering fringe that was teased at the crown and placed firmly on her crown. She paired her sporty hairdo with a white sleeveless polo top, a matching pleated miniskirt and white tennis shoes. Her accessories were kept to a minimum and included only her sapphire engagement ring and tiny gold hoops. Related: Kate Middleton's fiery, monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble couldn't have been brighter After her match against Federer, Kate chatted with the Wimbledon batboys and girls, who begin training at the Raynes Park Community Sports Ground for the summer sporting event in February, and their coaches. Kate shared a behind-the-scenes look at her outing and gave a sweet shoutout to the teens with a video reel on Instagram. "The unsung heroes of @wimbledon. The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls is what makes The Championships so special," she wrote, adding, "They certainly taught us a thing or two!" Indeed they did. The short clip shows Kate learning how to properly catch and throw the tennis balls back to the players with an outstretched arm while standing on the sidelines of the court. To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time put into the training and make sure that goes well on the day for the champions playing at Wimbledon. Yes, it's incredible to see it behind the scenes, she said during the end of the video. For more InStyle news, be sure to Sign up for our newsletter! Read the original article In style.

