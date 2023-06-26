Why the late Pierre Lacroix is ​​a well-deserved HOF inductee | Colorado avalanche

During the off-season, Denver Gazette beat writer Kyle Fredrickson takes you around the NHL and in the Avalanche each week:

WHAT THEY SAID

Whether it’s the end of the road or not, I was just proud to play here for as long as I have. Just thankful for everything.

Colorado Avalanche Defender Eric Johnson on April 30 after being eliminated from the NHL postseason.

***

WHAT I THINK

Erik Johnson is an avalanche legend. Unfortunately, his time in Colorado may be over. NHL free agency begins July 1, and on Thursday, ESPN first reported the Avs probably won’t sign again” the old defender (13 seasons in Colorado). That’s not shocking when you consider Johnson’s age, 35, and the need for (minimal) roster overhaul. But it still hurts longtime Avalanche fans. EJ is definitely loved.

On the night of April 30, shortly after the Game 7 loss, Johnson reflected poignantly on his Avalanche legacy. Tears welled up in his eyes. Surrounded by reporters in his locker room, EJ said, Some of these guys I’ve played with for a long time, their entire careers. It stings a little. But I know these guys gave it their all. You look in the mirror in the morning and you know you gave it everything you had. That’s all you can ask for.

Now for a dose of reality: Letting EJ run free is the right call for CEO Chris MacFarland. Johnson’s role shifted from prolific leader to veteran presence after fulfilling a seven-year, $42 million contract. Avalanches priorities are shifting for the foreseeable future to renew contracts for Devon Toews and Bowen Byram. EJ will be more appreciated in a rebuild team.

Johnson was the first player to hand captain Gabe Landeskog the Stanley Cup after the Avs won it all in 2022. Reporters have appreciated his kindness and humor over the years. Johnson’s career stats with the franchise and all-time ranking: 717 games played (7th), 246 points (t-24th), 68 goals (t-39th), and 178 assists (22nd). EJ deserves a standing ovation as a guest at Ball Arena next season.

***

WHAT I READ

The NHL no longer allows teams to wear themed warm-up jerseys after several players refused to participate in Pride Night last season to acknowledge LGBTQ+ causes (through AP). It’s a shame, no matter your politics, because those themed jerseys that also recognize the military and cancer research are usually sold at auction for charity.

Some Altitude-Comcast Context: The Utah Jazz sidesteps the regional sports network crisis by broadcasting regular season games for free on over-the-air television (via Sports Business Journal). It’s a revolutionary idea that, if successful, could be the blueprint for more widespread Avalanche and Nuggets games on Altitude TV.

***

WHAT IS GOING ON

The Avalanche has released their preseason schedule, which will see Colorado play the new defending Stanley Cup champions twice. Exhibition NHL games are cheaper ticket alternatives for local fans if you don’t mind watching AHL players and hopefuls. Those seats will go on sale sometime in July when the Avs release their 2023-24 season schedule.

The NHL’s annual awards ceremony begins Monday at 6 p.m. (TNT) and the league awards 13 regular season awards. Cale Makar, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, is another finalist. But it seems that San Jose defender Erik Karlsson is the clear favourite. You could say Jared Bednar deserved a finalist nod for the Jack Adams Award. He didn’t tie the knot.

It appears that Patrick Roy will not take on this NHL head coaching cycle after the former Avs goaltender led the Quebec Remparts (QJMHL) to win the Memorial Cup. A potential landing spot for Roy, the Rangers hired Peter Laviolette instead. Roy recently told NHL.com: It’s hard for me to find a job because of the way I left Colorado.

***

NHL INSIDER

The architect behind Colorado’s first professional sports championship has achieved hockey immortality.

Pierre Lacroix deserves it.

Lacroix, longtime general manager of Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche (1994-2006), was one of the seven people selected this year for admission to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Lacroix falls into the builder category after rebuilding the Avalanche into a premiere NHL franchise over two decades.

Your daily coverage of all things sports in Colorado – covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Good luck! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Lacroix is ​​being honored posthumously upon his passing in 2020. He was 72. His son, Eric, spoke to NHL Network about the secret of his father’s success with the Avalanche.

Hockey was about family for Pierre Lacroix and the @Avalanche. Pierre’s son Eric joined #NHLTonight to talk about his father’s selection in the @HockeyHallFame. @JamisonCoyle | @TonyGranato pic.twitter.com/XxkI6x0SBD — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 23, 2023

It was treated like a family from the employees to the players, he said. You really felt it.

Let’s look at Lacroix’s legacy by the numbers.

2 Stanley Cups (1996, 2001)

6 Conference Finals appearances (1996, 97, 99, 2000, 01, 02)

9 Consecutive division titles (1995–2003)

11 Consecutive playoff appearances (1995–2006)

487 Consecutive sold-out home games during his tenure as GM

But Lacroix’s brilliance was never defined by numbers. Personal relationships and important trades made him an NHL front office legend. Lacroix tricked the Canadiens into a 1995 deal that brought Patrick Roy to the Avalanche. He later acquired Ray Bourque and Rob Blake. Lacroix also fended off suitors to re-sign Joe Sakic as a lifelong Avs legend.

Sakic made this honor possible. He was named to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee in January. Sakic has undoubtedly lobbied for Lacroix.

From the moment he took over as GM, he established a winning culture that spread throughout the organization. Sakic told the AP in 2020. As players, we knew he would do everything he could to help the team achieve that goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Pierre was instrumental in not only building the Avalanche into a championship team, but also in the growth of hockey in Colorado.

Announcing Class of 2023 Builder Inductee Pierre Lacroix, Honored Posthumously.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/2pThHcfNgf — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

***

THE LIST

Every member of the Colorado Avalanche is inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

2001: Jari Kurri

2004: Ray Bourque

2006: Patrick Roy

2012: Joe Sakic

2014: Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg

2017: Dave Andreychuk, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne

2020: Jerome Iginla

2023: Pierre Lacroix (builder), Pierre Turgeon