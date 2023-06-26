Edgemont doubles pair leads 2023 lohud all-stars





2023 Journal News/Lohud Boys Fellow Tennis Players of the Year Nick Peng, Jr., and Eli Johnson, Fr., Edgemont:Once they teamed up and found a groove, there was no stopping them on the court. The first partners ran through the opposition in the postseason, capturing the first section and state titles for boys’ tennis in Edgemont history. They beat Horace Greeley’s Adam Fink and Ben Singer 6-3, 7-5 to win the Section 1 double crown. Then, at states, they topped another Greeley tandem in Jason Wei and Matt Wallis, 6- 3, 6-4, for the state title. Section 1 champions:White Plains’ Markowitz capture elusive title, Edgemont duo make history State Champions: Edgemont’s Peng, Johnson cap historic run with state title Team tennis:Scarsdale, Bronxville emerge as Section 1 team tennis champions Team state champions: Bronxville captures NYSPHSAA Division II team’s first tennis crown from Section 1 The rest of the first team Max Kalinin School:mamaronek Year:Junior Vitality:He continued to show why he is one of the top singles tennis players in the Lower Hudson Valley, finishing in the top three of the Section 1 singles tournament for the third year in a row. Kalinin took third place at sectionals and placed sixth at the NYSPHSAA tournament. Patrick Kenny School:Bronxville Year:freshman Highlights:It was a breakout year for the Broncos freshman. He placed second at the Section 1 singles tournament and placed eighth at the NYSPHSAA championships. He also played an integral role in helping Bronxville capture its first Section 1 and state team tennis titles. Callum Markowitz School:white plains Year:Junior Highlights:After finishing in fourth place last season and missing the cut to qualify for states, Markowitz came back with a vengeance this spring and emerged as a first-time singles champion in Section 1. He also placed fifth in a stacked NYSPHSAA singles tournament as Section 1’s top singles finisher. Alex Suhanitsky School:New Rochelle Year:freshman Highlights:He looks like the next tennis starter to come out of New Rochelle after finishing fourth in the Section 1 singles tournament. Jesse Goldstein/Mihir Kumar School:Byram hills Year:Seniors Highlights:The Bobcat duo took fourth place in the Section 1 Doubles Tournament and battled for fifth place at the NYSPHSAA Tournament, beating Friends Academy’s Alistair Wright and Russell Notaris 6-4, 7-5. Ben Singer/Adam Fink School:Horace Greeley Year:Junior; sophomore Highlights:Singer and Fink, one of two powerful Greeley duos, placed second at the Section 1 doubles tournament before finishing in fourth place at the NYSPHSAA Championships. Matt Wallis/Jason Wei School:Horace Greeley Year:Seniors Highlights:After finishing fourth in the states last season, Wallis and Wei enjoyed their career best results at the NYSPHSAA Championships as seniors. They took third place at sectionals, before finishing as state runners-up in Queens. Owen Zerbib/Jinyang Li School:mamaronek Year:Junior; sophomore Highlights:It wasn’t the end they would have wanted, but they remained one of the more formidable tandems in the area. Zerbib and Li finished as state and sectional runners-up last spring. They were toppled as the top seed during this year’s quarterfinals, but they will have enough motivation to run next spring. Coach of the Year Steve Klurfield, Bronxville:Under his watch, the Broncos won their first Section 1 team tennis title. They also became the first team in the area to win the NYSPHSAA Division II team tennis title. On the individual level, he coached Patrick Kenny to the Section 1 final and an eighth-place finish at the NYSPHSAA singles championship. Second team Single people Michael Griff, Sr., Harrison Alexei Katelevsky, So., Pleasantville So Bode Vujnovich, Ardsley Cameron Weiss, so, Ardsley Doubles Jordan Fiderer, Sr., and Matthew Marchini, Fr., John Jay-Cross River Michael Marks, Sr., and Will Mishra, So., Scarsdale Max Monogenis, Fr., and Jackson Fino, 8th, Bronxville Sam Saeed, So., and Jack Reis, Fr., Scarsdale Eli Snider, So., and Charles Martin, Fr., Briarcliff Honorable Mention Max Brose, Jr., Dobbs Ferry; Chris Cho, Fr., Clarkstown South; Chris Correa, Jr., Tappan Zee; Aidan Dobrosielski, So., Clarkstown North; Nick Echlov, Jr., Rye; Avoid Frechter, Sr., Irvington; Lucca Forrest, Sr., Hastings; Sebastian Giurca, Jr., Clarkstown South; Alex Gordon, So., Rye; Sidharth Krishnan, Sr., Suffern; Sameer Kini, Sr., Scarsdale; Samuel Mathes, Sr., Horace Greeley; Pratik Nayak, Fr., Clarkstown South; Alex Shalom, Sr., Nyack; Matthew Steeves, Sr., Roggehals; Justin Zeltzer, Sr., Nyack Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at@erapay5and on Instagram at@byeugenerapay.

