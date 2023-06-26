Photo by David Bloom / Postal media

Article content The NHL draft is upon us and Free Agency is fast approaching as well. It is perfectly reasonable to know 95% of the 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers roster within the next 7-10 days.

Article content Some of those big pending decisions and more in this edition of 9 things 9. The NHL’s salary cap will be increased by just $1 million this year to $83.5 million. But the limit is likely to increase by $4 million or more in 2024-2025. Ken Holland is in his last of a 5-year contract. Surely that extra haircut space would be a tempting reason to stick around for a few more. More about the cap in a minute

Article content 8. The Edmonton Oilers PR team won the Dick Dillman Award. Voted by the PHWA, it recognizes the work PR staffers do to promote their team, the league, the game and to help members of the media. I’ve been on the receiving end of that and it’s invaluable. 7. I don’t normally delve into the personal lives of the Oilers players. But I would like to point out the involvement of Connor McDavid Unpleasant Lauren Kyle. Given the amount of luck McDavid brings to Oilers fans game-in and game-out, it’s nice to see Connor get some of that luck too. Congratulations to both! 6. In the past few days, two former Oilers have been linked back to their former teams. And I think Milan Lucic And Zak Cassian could probably still effectively fill a depth role in the NHL. But the Oilers are highly unlikely stopovers for either man. They would be 4e liners, getting almost no Power Play or Penalty Killing time. I believe Climb Kostin presence at the club next season would essentially make them redundant. Speaking of that 5. The geopolitical drama of the past 48 hours in Russia has clearly shown how volatile things are in that country, now and likely for the foreseeable future. The country teetered on the brink of civil war. The leader was badly exposed. And that is likely to provoke further unease. As a result, security in Russia is not improving. From a hockey standpoint, this will make the KHL a less effective bargaining tool for Russian players seeking NHL contracts. That includes Climb Kostin.

Article content

Article content 4. I would never say never at the thought of Jonathan Toews in Oilers colours. But there are several big questions to answer beyond just the price tag. One is his physical health which limited him to 52 games last season. It looked like he was carrying more than his usual 201 pounds. Two, and the bigger one for me, is if Toew’s head and heart are both in it? I admired the year Duncan Keith delivered to this franchise. But he was all in. Toews should be too. And I’m not sure he’s there now. 3. There is some mumbling Phillip Broberg could be part of a deal if the conditions (and return) were right. I wrote last week that if Broberg isn’t going to play regular duty in Edmonton, maybe he should do it in Bakersfield. Not everyone agrees and that’s fine. My point was that he should play. But the Oilers are now winning and winning. I like Philip Broberg very much. But if Broberg isn’t a key part of that win-now equation, then it’s really hard to rule out a deal with him that could produce an asset that would play every night. It is sometimes a tough business. 2. In the wake of TSN 1260’s regrettable departure from Edmonton’s airwaves, consider this: Of the cities that recently lost a sports/talk station, most were left with no options. At least listeners in Edmonton still have choices. Reid Wilkins The Inside Sports program covers a wide variety of sports, 5 nights a week, and often in creative and unique ways. Bob Stauffers OilersNow offers a hardcore hockey menu with an assortment of other sporty side dishes. I noticed Stauffer’s show was extended to 3 hours during the playoffs. That won’t happen if the show doesn’t create demand for ad inventory on the station. When you consider that Stauffer regularly radios the team’s decision-makers along with blue-chip dudes like Eliot Friedman, Frank Seravalli, Brian Lawtonand every 6 weeks or soWayne Gretzky I wonder if that results in a permanent 3 hour OilersNow? The show’s 7 million annual podcast downloads are probably a strong indication of how well it would do.

Article content 1. Speaking of Stauffers show, General Manager of Oilers Ken Holland appears in the Monday program. There is a lot of speculation about how the Netherlands will approach both the design and from Free Agency. Many people have assumed that preserve Nick Bjugstad would be too expensive for the Oilers with caps. And that may eventually turn out to be true. But I don’t think the Netherlands has turned the page on the veteran. In fact, I expect Edmonton would be able to land a $1 million+ contract for Bjugstad and see if he does better in the open market. Although the player doesn’t have the skill to play above 3C, he’s a good option for the Bottom-6 and I think Bjugstad could contribute to the Top-6 if they put him on the wing. That option is something Jay Woodcroft never really tried for long last spring. I think about the same thing Matthias Janmark. He has become a very useful player for the Oilers this season. An excellent PK man. And had he been healthy in the playoffs, Edmonton’s ultimate fate might have changed. So again, I would expect Ken Holland to make a $1 million offer for Janmark and see if the market beats it. If not, you get a battle-tested quality veteran for a good price. And a Janmark does the things on special teams that a Lucic or Kassian don’t.

Article content Both Bjugstad and Janmark made meaningful contributions last season, and they could do so again. I have time for both of them. But there are also other guys who look a lot like them. In fact, the market is flooded with it. And for a similar price. Furthermore, many of them would like to play Connor McDavid And Leon Draisaitl. In other words, it is a buyer’s market. What’s that old saying? Acquire good players, keep good players? It’s absolutely true. But maybe we should add Don’t pay too much for average. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and now on Mastodon at [email protected] Recently at The Cult STAPLES: Wasn’t the Edmonton Oilers’ rallying cry just to beat the Calgary Flames? McCURDY: This year’s draft for the Oilers is more about trades than picks

Article content

