Sports
We should try “ping-pong diplomacy” again, says former US diplomat Xinhua
“Ping-pong diplomacy” was instrumental in breaking the ice of Sino-American relations and still reverberates more than half a century later.
“In my history as a diplomat, if you have a problem that you’re trying to solve, you look to the past and figure out what worked in the past,” said former U.S. diplomat Stephen Mull.
BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) – "I remember what 'ping-pong diplomacy' was like between the United States and China in the early 1970s and I think we should try again," said a former US diplomat.
“I know from my history, as a diplomat, that when you have a problem you’re trying to solve, you look to the past and find out what worked in the past,” said Stephen Mull, former acting deputy secretary of state for the United States. US for political affairs, during a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.
Invited by the Chinese table tennis team at the conclusion of the 31st World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan, the US table tennis team arrived in China on April 10, 1971 for a visit, becoming the first American group to do so since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.
Three months later, then-U.S. National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger paid a secret visit to China.
Chinese table tennis players perform table tennis at College of William & Mary in Virginia, United States, April 16, 1972. (Xinhua/Qian Sijie)
The “ping pong diplomacy” that played a key role in breaking the ice of Sino-American relations still resonates more than half a century later, according to Mull, who is now vice provost for global affairs at the University of Virginia .
“A few weeks ago we asked our ping pong team at the University (of Virginia), how would you like to go to China and play with the Chinese ping pong teams? And they said yes.”
Mull said he would like to bring the Ping-Pong team to China for a few weeks in January next year, and his top priority during his ongoing visit to China is to get that done.
“Not just to play ping pong, but to learn about Chinese culture, to learn about Chinese history and just be with Chinese people so we can learn from each other,” he said.
Connie Sweeris (2nd L) and her husband Dell Sweeris (1st L), an American couple who once experienced the ice-breaking “ping pong diplomacy” as table tennis players, play an exhibition match with USATT’s Chief Executive Officer Virginia Sung (1st right) and the Chinese Consul General in Los Angeles Zhang Ping (2nd right) in Los Angeles, United States, March 20, 2022. (Xinhua)
When asked about Washington’s strategy of “risk reduction” and “decoupling” to isolate China, Mull said he doesn’t think it is possible to decouple the US and Chinese economies.
“Our economies are so closely linked and interdependent on each other. Personally, I don’t think it would be wise to break that apart. It would cause a lot of pain,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s in China’s interest. I don’t think it’s in America’s interest,” he added.
Mull said that whatever the tensions, both countries should keep educational engagement open as “our scientists, our researchers and our professors working together can help solve the problems we both face, whether it is about preserving the environment or preventing the next pandemic, or making sure the global trading system works well together.”
“I think we have a lot we can accomplish together through academic exchanges,” Mull said.
