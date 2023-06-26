Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket committee





Ahead of today’s meeting of the MCC World Cricket committee (WCC) at Lord’s, the club has announced the addition of three new members as the committee prepares to meet at the Home of Cricket. Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight And John Morgan have all joined the WCC, an independent body made up of current and former international cricketers, umpires and officials from around the world. Goswami is a former Indian cricketer who retired from international play last year, fittingly her last game at Lord’s was in the One-Day International against England where she was given a guard of honor as she walked out to bat. The sailor enjoyed a two-decade career for India, taking more than 300 wickets in white-ball cricket over 272 appearances, as well as 44 wickets in 12 Test matches, and was often regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game. In April of this year, she was named an Honorary Life Member of MCC. Knight has been England captain since 2016 and won the ICC Women’s World Cup at Lord’s just a year after assuming the role. The all-rounder has been one of the pioneers of the women’s game in England, scoring over 5,000 international runs in white-ball cricket and 705 runs in her 10 Test matches. She has also captained Lord’s based Hundred team London Spirit since the start of the competition and will do so for the third consecutive season this year. Morgan is England’s all-time top scorer in ODI cricket with just under 7,000 runs. He captained England with distinction in both ODI and T20 cricket, becoming one of the most respected and successful international skippers in modern times. He has a special connection with Lord’s, not only did he represent Middlesex for 17 years, but he also won the ICC Men’s World Cup trophy at the end of an unforgettable final against New Zealand in 2019. He was previously named an Honorary Life Member from MCC this year and also captained London Spirit in The Hundred. In February this year, three more new members were added to the WCC, when Clare Connor, Justin Langer and Graeme Smith joined ahead of the Dubai meeting. Sir Alastair Cook has now stepped down from the committee to concentrate on the final years of his glittering playing career, and the Club thanks him for his contribution to the WCC. “It is also important that we grow female representation on the committee with the growth that women’s cricket has experienced in recent years” MCC World Cricket Committee Chairman Mike Gatting said: “We are delighted to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee. “These are three players who have excelled at the top of the international game and their knowledge of how the elite level of cricket works will be an asset to the committee. “It is also important that we grow female representation on the committee with the growth that women’s cricket has experienced in recent years. Jhulan and Heather join Clare Connor and Suzie Bates, who can all provide a first-hand insight into the women’s game.” The WCC will meet today and tomorrow at Lord’s ahead of the second Men’s Test between England and Australia, with various results from the meeting to be communicated after the match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lords.org/Lords/News-stories/Jhulan-Goswami,-Heather-Knight-and-Eoin-Morgan-joi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos