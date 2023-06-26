St. Charles hires Danny Greiner to coach hockey





Danny Greiner hopes to bring his wealth of playing experience to his new position as hockey coach at St. Charles. Greiner, who spent two years at St. Charles, replaced Rob Sangster. Sangster coached the Cardinals for 11 seasons, finishing 16-18-2 last winter. It’s very exciting, Greiner said of his return to St. Charles. I have not applied for other high school jobs. I had no interest, but this one definitely stood out with my background. I was very interested in coming here. I had a great experience there. I’m excited to be back and be a part of the program. Greiner, 34, attended St. Charles his freshmen and sophomores, where he played hockey. He transferred to Watterson in 2005 for his junior year and graduated in 2007. While at Watterson, Greiner played Triple A hockey for the Ohio Blue Jackets for two seasons and continued at the Junior level in Canada for two years after graduation, playing for the Brockville Braves in the Canadian Junior Hockey League in the 2007 season -2008. and the Port Hope Predators in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League in 2008-09. Greiner, a forward, played four years collegiately at Division III Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts, graduating in 2013. It’s great for the kids to see someone who’s been in those classrooms and been in those locker rooms to see what’s possible, Greiner said. They can see there’s more hockey after St. Charles and I hope to instill that in them that after they graduate from St. Charles they have opportunities to play. My experience speaks to that and hopefully it brings them hope. Greiner is happy with the early connection with his players. We have some great returning players, a great base to come into at St. Charles, he said. St. Charles is expected to return a strong core led by rising senior Nick Scharfenberger, who served as captain last winter. I love him, he’s great, Scharfenberger said of Greiner. There is a lot of responsibility. He’s great on and off the ice and he knows a lot about hockey… He told us about his background. He seems very qualified. We have a good group of guys and he has a strong program to start with and hopefully he can work with it and make it even better. Greiner’s previous coaching experience includes two seasons as an assistant coach for the Nichols women’s team, beginning in 2014, and as an assistant to Dublin Coffman in 2018. Since 2020 he has been coaching in the Elite Development Program. The high school hockey landscape in Columbus has changed so much since I was a kid, Greiner said. The arrival of the Blue Jackets increased the number of teams in the hockey community tenfold. That’s the most exciting thing, the growth and hockey in general across the city. It really wasn’t there when I played. The growth and number of players is much greater, and that helps improve style and skill during high school hockey. Greiner is a financial analyst for ICU Medical in Dublin. [email protected] @DispatchFrank

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/ice-hockey/2023/06/26/st-charles-hires-danny-greiner-to-coach-hockey/70353355007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos