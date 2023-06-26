Alcaraz has no doubts that he will one day drive in Saudi Arabia





World number one Carlos Alcaraz has no doubt he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point, saying the country has the power to host numerous tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks over a possible partnership with its sovereign wealth fund. ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told the Financial Times last week that he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors about projects, including investments in infrastructure, events and technology. The report quoted Gaudenzi as saying that potential investors should respect the sport’s history and work with current stakeholders. Alcaraz said Saudi Arabia “has the power to hold many tournaments”. “I’ve never played an official tournament there and let’s see what it will be like in the future,” he said after his victory over Queen’s Club on Sunday. “Well, I have no doubt that I will play there in the future.” Critics have accused the PIF of being a vehicle for the country to improve its reputation – “sportswashing” – while facing criticism over its human rights record. Saudi Arabia denies allegations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws. Although Saudi Arabia has not hosted an ATP tournament, several top players, including Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka, have participated in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, held for the second time last year. There is talk of a possible partnership after the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf circuit ended a two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity. Saudi Arabia has also pumped huge amounts of money into football, Formula 1 and boxing. According to reports earlier this year, Jeddah was one of the bidders for the ATP’s Next Gen Finals, which features the best under-21 players. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

