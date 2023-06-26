Summary | Rapids 2 defeated LA Galaxy II 5-1





Colorado Rapids 2 (10-1-3, 35 pts) defeated LA Galaxy II (2-8-3, 11 pts) in a 5-1 win tonight at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. First-team striker Calvin Harris scored two goals that night alongside goals from Oliver Larraz, Marlon Vargas and Robinson Aguirre. With tonight’s five goals, Rapids 2 now lead the league in goals scored with 36 goals this season. The team remains at the top of the Western Conference standings midway through the 2023 season.

PostgameMedia Availability:

Select transcribed postgame quotes below.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

First and foremost happy with the win. We talked last week about how the reaction will be the most important thing after our first loss. By suffering that loss, our performance today would depend on our mindset after that loss. I thought it was very good. Before we get into the game, it should be noted how well the guys did throughout the week. Their response on Tuesday, the first day back, was excellent. Wednesday, Thursday was excellent. Our preparation was very positive. The fact that we were able to back that up tonight with a good win, a good performance and some goals was great. Giving up the first goal so early, we were not happy about that, but we know there is room for improvement, so we will keep working. Our response to that was excellent. We’ve talked about the character of the team in many different ways this year, comebacks or late goals. The immediate reaction after admitting was just super positive. Then we get the lead to go 2-1, but the game is not comfortable, which is generally good. We stayed with it. I don’t know what goal it was, but the goal we scored in the 80eminute, we’re still pushing into the 88eminute and that makes me proud. Very positive overall, very happy with the guys and again, as we move on to St. Louis and we need to continue to answer the questions that are being put to us. We look forward to the next challenge.”

He is a constant threat. Calvin can do it from the position of the nine. He can do it as a wide player, but if you don’t keep an eye on him all the time, you run the risk of getting injured. I am grateful that he was able to do that. He also caused another goal by cutting inside and getting the rebound from a hard shot. He is an influential player. When he’s with us, he’s a consistent impact. Fair is fair, that is expected of him and the boys who come from the first team. Well done to him.”

On Robinson Aguirre’s first goal of the season:

“It’s positive. We trusted to be a team in a league that’s there to promote individuals. We’re obviously trying to do both. I actually talked about that game after the game. Not directly about Robinson’s goal, but the fact that guys came into the team this week without training full time with us and they had to embrace what our team was trying to achieve other guys had to take a backseat because guys came in. Everybody has to respect the fact that many give, but not everyone gets the opportunities. We have to embrace that. I think that’s kind of what you’re talking about. It’s a player, Rmi (Cabral) in this case who has been injured in the last couple of games, who understands the fact that Robinson gets the reward, well deserved. The last few weeks and the work that Robinson has put into it and he himself has been through ups and downs, that’s the nature of the game, the nature of this team. For me , I was happy that Robinson walk away with something tangible that says the game was positive. In reality, there was much more than that goal that was very positive about his game and about our team’s game. It’s wonderful to get a reward in terms of the goal.”

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 FORWARD CALVIN HARRIS

I thought it was a great achievement. That was evident from the result. It was a game we worked on. During the game we gained more and more confidence. Obviously we scored a goal to start, came back and I think that shows the character of the group, to go, but we know we’re going to win the game at the end. Great result and a great team performance.”

On his brace in tonight’s game:

I wouldn’t say I have the winner, but it was a great goal. Catching the ball halfway through and going for it and scoring is always a great feeling. Scoring goals like that is a big part of what I want to do when I come down and play twos. We’ll just keep going from here.”

On the club’s integrated approach between the first and second teams:

“Yes, it’s good. Obviously I want to try and get up and help the first team as much as I can and show that I can play there. Sometimes the only place to show that is in games like this.” “. Every time I come to play I will always try to give everything and make it a performance. I think it’s all the same. The same philosophies are carried between the teams so it’s easy for us to integrate as we come down and also when they come up. I wouldn’t say there’s much difference in terms of what they ask of me personally.”

