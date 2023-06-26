Kane Williamson is still working on Cricket World Cup with Black Caps

Kane Williamson is carried off the field after a right knee injury. Photo / AP

Kane Williamson is making steady progress in his recovery from knee surgery, but his involvement in this year’s World Cup remains unlikely.

The Black Caps’ white-ball skipper tore the ACL in his right knee while playing in the Indian Premier League in April, leaving him battling to get back on the field for the ODI tournament that begins in October.

Williamson has been out of crutches for a month and is focusing on strengthening the joint through cycling and fitness, a rehabilitation process he described as difficult but progressing well.

But the 32-year-old is wary of pushing that process too quickly, balancing the desire to compete in the World Cup with the long-term goal of staying at the top level for a while longer.

As much as I would like everything to be from a time perspective, the healing of the injury is key because there is still cricket after the World Cup and I would like to be involved, Williamson told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine.

The focus is just on every day, every week and not getting too far ahead of myself because it might be on the unlikely side of expectations.

Of course, in my mind, there’s a degree of interest because the timing isn’t drastically off, but there’s still a lot of work to be done before that becomes a potential reality.

That work has made some nice progress to fuel Williamson’s motivation, but this soon in the rehabilitation of such a serious injury, the goals are still baby steps.

It’s a balance to have a little patience and manage my own expectations, Williamson said. The journey is long in terms of getting stronger and getting that mobility and movements that aren’t fixed.

As you start to feel better and your range of motion improves, you can slowly start developing some more agility-like movements.

While ACL injuries are rare in cricket, it is a more common condition in other codes and there is clear data dictating the recovery process. That knowledge and his support team have helped Williamson stay focused on the day-to-day goals and not become fixated on his prospects of playing in India.

Of course if I was left to my own devices you would push it, he said. There has been good improvement, but there is a real balance between healing, which is largely out of your control, and increasing strength around the ACL, which is largely under your control.

It’s a bit of a balancing act, but I have people around me who have experience with these kinds of injuries, so I do what I’m told.

Williamson has found a bright side to the injury and is enjoying more time at home with his young family amid a typically busy cricketing calendar. But instead of warming to the idea of ​​retirement, it only reinforced his desire to grow up again.

If you get rid of these blockages, you will certainly be very excited to get back to what you love to do, which is sports, and hopefully for a little longer.