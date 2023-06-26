Wimbledon star Harriet Dart defends British tennis players after Dan Evans angry tirade | Tennis | Sport





Harriet Dart has cheered on her fellow Brits after reaching the quarter-finals in Nottingham for the first time in WTA history. The 26-year-old followed it up with a second consecutive quarter-final a week later in Birmingham. Her comments come after Dan Evans launched into a rant about the state of British tennis, questioning why the women stopped playing after the Billie Jean King Cup.

Dart is off to an impressive start to the grass-court season, reaching back-to-back quarterfinals on the WTA Tour for the first time. The world number 135 was part of a historic line-up of four British women in the last eight in Nottingham that lost to eventual champion and compatriot Katie Boulter. Boulter faced Burrage in the first all-British WTA final since 1977, reaching a career high of No. 77 as she re-entered the top 100. It came just weeks after zero British women made it to the main draw of the French Open. and none of them were in the top 100 until Boulters triumphed. Dart has now expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the current crop of British women at the recent grass field events. She said: I think it’s great that we have a good crop of girls coming through and that can be seen especially in Nottingham. I think the four of us were in the quarters for the first time because I can’t remember how long, long.

She addressed the recent concerns about the state of UK women’s tennis, adding: And it just shows that okay, we didn’t have anyone in the top 100 – we’ve got one in the top 100 again. to come, Jodie. [Burrage] is at a high point in her career and Heather has played great and will get her position up again. So I love to see. I think above all it shows that we all have the level and if one person can do it, we all can do it too. It comes after Evans launched a scathing review of British tennis, questioning why the BJK Cup team’s players failed to compete the week after they lost their qualifier. [As a nation]we pick and choose which tournaments we play and we rank 200th in the world, he said. I’m not going to pack the girls in here, but no one played after that [the BJK Cup in Coventry]. There’s something cultural about resting and stuff. It’s not new. Maybe they have too much money or something. I think players need to compete more week in and week out.

The players have to hit the road and just go after it. It’s not like there’s great science behind it. I mean it can be hard on the tour but you have to be there. But the women laid out the hard yards on the grass, where Dart admitted they could capitalize on the most opportunities, such as getting wildcards at tour-level events. Britain’s No. 4 also clarified claims that Britons did better on grass because they were allowed to play on it more, while explaining their success on the surface. She explained: It’s funny because a lot of foreigners think we grew up on grass, which I don’t think is right. We grew up playing hard indoor because let’s face it, the weather in this country isn’t good enough to play on grass enough. But I think what we do have in our favor is that once the clay court season is over, we’ll be the first to hit the grass, with a lot of courts in this country.

I think a lot of people, before they even set foot in the UK, have probably never hit a grass track. So we get those extra days and I think over the years we’ve just been exposed to juniors. Even if it’s just a short period of time, we’ve had the chance to play grass tournaments whether that’s junior Roehampton, junior Wimbledon and I think year after year you get better and better. While I think for some foreign players, I think some of the senior players probably haven’t even hit a grass court until they actually come to Wimbledon. Dart also thought the home crowd was key and added: so I think we have that as an advantage and maybe that’s why we’re doing better. But I also think a lot of us thrive on the home support, the home crowd, you sort of feed off of it. We get a lot of Brits coming to other tournaments during the year, but nothing beats playing on home soil.

