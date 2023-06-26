Vighnesh Naik takes 2 gold medals in Table Tennis





India expanded its medal tally at the Special Olympics World Games on Sunday by dominating the table tennis event. Vighnesh Naik was the protagonist. The Indian athlete took two gold medals, one in men’s singles and one in men’s doubles. In the men’s doubles table tennis event, Vighnesh Naik paired with Pratik Mangesh to take the gold. In the first of the four matches, the duo defeated Gbobouo and Kouassi 11-7, 11-8 and 11-7. In the second match, they defeated the Thai pair of Intharaphinit and Satja with 11:8, 11:9 and 11:4. The duo once again had it easy in the tournament, and this time it was against Egypt’s Youssef and Elsayed. They won 11-5, 11-6 and 1-:4. In the final game of the day, they defeated the Italian pair of Lamonica and Giorgi 11:9, 11:4 and 11:3 to take the gold medal. Naik’s second gold medal came in men’s singles. He had a rough run throughout the tournament, losing a game in every game. He defeated Patryk van Polen 11:5, 11:7, 7:11 and 11:3 in the opening round. In the second game, he got a victory with a score of 11-6, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5. In the gold medal match, he faced Gunocean Singh Bedi. Both Indians battled to the end, but Naik won in three games. Gold for Alvelamma in women’s singles and doubles India’s Alivelamma also made the country proud on the big podium by taking a gold medal in the Women’s Singles competition. Alivelamma’s run in the tournament was quite easy, except in the opening round. She lost a match against Croatian Indira Kozar. Alivelamma was outstanding in the next two games as none of her opponents managed to score even more than six points in a game. In the final, she defeated Karla Foltova in straight games to win 11-9, 11-9, 11-1. This is India’s second individual gold medal in table tennis. Along with Gaytri, Alivelamma also won a gold medal in women’s doubles.



