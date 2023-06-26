England vs Australia LIVE stream: Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day five at Trent Bridge

Australia celebrates the last wicket and wins the Ashes Test by 89 runs ” height=”3880″ width=”6192″ layout=”responsive” classname=”” data-hero=”” i-amphtml-ssr=”” class=”i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout- size-defined” i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:62.6615%"/> Australia celebrates the last wicket and wins the Ashes Test by 89 runs (Getty Images) Sign up for our free sports newsletter for all the latest on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up for our free sports email for the latest news England are left with a mountain to climb to regain the Women’s Ashes after Australia took the upper hand in the multi-format series by triumphing in the lone Test. England resumed on 116 for five in the chase of 268 on a final day when Trent Bridge threw open its gates for free, England fell to 178 all out within 90 minutes despite a challenging 54 from Danni Wyatt. Crafty off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s eight for 66 saw her walk away with a 12-wicket match as Australia claimed an 89-run win, collecting four all-important runs for the ODIs and T20s. If England are to retrieve the urn for the first time since 2015, they will need to triumph in five of six white-ball matches against the ODI and T20 world champions, with two points per win ahead of them. Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes below: Women’s Ashes: England vs Australia Show latest update



1687780599 England face a huge Ashes task after Australia wrap up test victory

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 12:56 PM

1687783218 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 1:40 PM

1687781118 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

(REUTERS)

(FATHER)

(REUTERS)

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 1:05 PM

1687780943 Australian Tahlia McGrath in conversation with BBC Sport:

How good was Ash?! She just went ahead and kept performing. We just played boring cricket, but we were nervous all the time. We freaked out every time there were drinks, but we did the simple things well. We knew we had to bowl really well until we took that last wicket. Yes, the pitch did a little bit, but England were unreal throughout the test match. I like the Dukes prom. It was really fun learning how to bowl with it. The preparation we have done has been really valuable. We were careful when we came into this seres. England are playing very well. We knew it would be difficult to play in away conditions, there are still six games to go and we celebrate today and then we prepare again. The game was changing all the time, with the ball we just had to be patient. Many really important moments in the game.

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 1:02 PM

1687780770 Response from England batsman Danni Wyatt who told TMS:

I really thought we'd do it this morning, so I'm pretty disappointed. It was pretty hard to hit there. Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone had a good time. There's a sense of missed opportunity, we talk about that in the locker room. There are a lot of positives so we should try to dust this off and crush them in the white ball stuff. There are some tired bodies out there and now we just need to dust off and get ready for the next challenge. In the end we didn't get enough points, but that's just the game. We must think of the positives. I woke up very excited and tried my best, which was not enough in the end. It's very different from ODIs and it was challenging. Australia are the best team in the world for a reason, they have some world class players, so do we, but we are very confident going into the T20s.

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 12:59 PM

1687780283 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

Mike JonesJun 26, 2023 12:51 PM

1687780100 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

Australia's Ash Gardner ends 8-66 in England's second innings. She is only the second woman, after Indias Neetu David in 1995 – also against England – to take eight in innings of a Test. Her match marks of 12-165 are second best in women's tests. Only Shaiza Khan – 13-226 for Pakistan v West Indies in 2004 – has taken more wickets in a match. No other bowler has taken more than 11.

Mike JonesJun 26, 2023 12:48 PM

1687779752 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

The winning moment for Australia.

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 12:42 PM

1687779557 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

Australia now lead the Ashes by four points with three ODIs and three T20s left to play. With Australia holding onto the Ashes, England need to win five of those six games to regain the trophy. It's a mammoth task for the Heather Knights team.

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 12:39 PM

1687779360 Australia win by 89 runs to take a four-run lead in the Women's Ashes series

A wonderful test match comes to an end with Australia on the winning side. Ashleigh Gardner was just too good for England this morning. She took all five of the hosts' remaining wickets to finish with figures of 20-1-66-8. Gardners match figures of 12/165 are the best ever in a test match at Trent Bridge.

Mike JonesJune 26, 2023 12:36 PM

