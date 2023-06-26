Indiana four-star athlete Brauntae Johnson is committed to Notre Dame Football





On Saturday, 4 star athlete Brauntae Johnson gave his verbal commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The 63 180 pounder from Fort Wayne, Indiana, chose the Irish over his other finalists of the Tennessee Volunteers And Purdue Boilers. He also had notable offers from the Chestnut Tigers, Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies, Colorado buffaloesand more. While listed as an athlete, Johnson is recruited as a safety for the Irish. BREAKING: Four Star ATH Brauntae Johnson Committed to Notre Dame! The 63 180 ATH from Fort Wayne, IN chose the Fighting Irish over Tennessee & Purdue “I want to leave a legacy and stay home. It means more if you’re homegrown and bring greatness.https://t.co/cSCp1884Jh pic.twitter.com/vcss7aPwNr Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 24, 2023 247 Evaluation: Good athlete who is also interested in college basketball. Has length and fluidity to project to wide receiver or the defensive backfield in college. Performs athletic tasks very easily and naturally. Changes direction smoothly as a route runner. Follows the ball well and catches it well away from his body. Shows good feet and speed off the line. Has some post-capture elusiveness, but currently does not show elite acceleration or elite top-end. Could be a college defensive back, but in both positions he still needs to improve his game technically and get stronger. Legitimately great talent on either side of the ball and the best football is probably still ahead of him. Johnson is the 21st pledge for the Notre Dames 2024 football recruiting class, a class currently ranked #5 in the nation by the 247 Team Composite Rankings. Notre Dame Football Commitments 2024 (21) POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE QB CJ Carr MI 6’3″ 195 06/09/22 THE Jack Larsen NC 6’3″ 212 24-06-22 WR Cam Williams IL 6’2″ 175 29-06-22 OT Peter Jones FATHER 6’5″ 290 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6’1″ 180 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5’10” 195 12-26-22 CB Leonard Moore TX 6’2″ 180 02/04/23 OL Anthony Knapp GA 6’4″ 265 3/29/23 EDGE Cole Mullins GA 6’4″ 240 4/22/23 WR Isiah Kanion GA 6’3″ 190 4/27/23 EDGE Bryce young NC 6’6″ 245 4-29-23 S Kennedy Urlacher THE 6’0″ 190 05/01/23 WR Micah Gilbert NC 6’3″ 205 05/02/23 LB Teddy Rezac NO 6’4″ 200 05/12/23 LB Bodie Kahoun VA 6’3″ 215 15-05-23 EDGE Logan Thomas TX 6’3″ 210 5/24/23 DT Sean Sevillano FL 6’2″ 315 02/06/23 RB Kendren Young TX 5’11” 225 05/06/23 OL Styles Prescod IN 6’5″ 270 06/06/23 S Taebron Bennie Powell OH 6’1″ 180 21-06-23 S Brauntae Johnson IN 6’3″ 175 24-06-23 Despite this being the third security commitment for the Notre Dame 2024 class, we should still expect the Irish to attempt another signature on the position on signing day. 2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Quarterback CJ Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli – – Run back Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young Jeremiah Love Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne Audric Estem Devyn Ford Tight end Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman – Wide receiver Cam Williams, Isiah Canyon. Micah Gilbert Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Caleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas – Centre – – Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Sure Correll Guard – Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristovich Intercept Peter Jones, Anthony Knapp, Styles Prescod Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive tackle Sean Sevillano Devan Houston Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaina, Howard Cross Defensive end Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas Brennan Vernon, Black Arm Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason One Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho Linebacker Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka – Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie Powell, Brauntae Johnson Adon Shuler, Ben Minich – – Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson, Antonio Carter Corner back Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore Micah Bell, Christian Grey Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker Clarance Lewis Specialists – – Bryce McFerson (P) – – Totals 21/85 (21) 44/85 (23) 64/85 (20) 77/85 (13) 94/85 (17) Notre Dame doesn’t dip their toes in Fort Wayne nearly enough, and getting a commitment from the North Side is even rarer. Johnson doesn’t have many movies playing the position he is recruited to play at the next level, but his athleticism is sometimes overwhelming and good coaching should help him.

