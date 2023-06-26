All West Tennessee boys’ and girls’ teams in 2023





Jack Veazey, Jackson Christian’s freshman singles player, was the Division II-A West region number one player and had high hopes for the TSSAA Division II-A state tennis tournament in Murfreesboro. After victories over CAK and Silverdale, Veazey accomplished his Spring Fling mission and qualified for the title match. Taking on Dany Hanze from Lausanne, he held on at the Adams Tennis Complex, but Christian still suffered a 6-4, 6-2 defeat. Camdens Elli Reynoldson, the Region 6 singles champion, who wanted nothing more than to finish her senior year in style and with a new trophy. She reached the championship game after dropping just one game in the first two rounds against Samuel Everett and CSAS. Reynoldson topped it off with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Madisons Mitzi Castro. For their efforts, Veazey is the Jackson Sun Boys’ Player of the Year for 2023, while Reynoldson is the girls’ Player of the Year for the third season in a row. Here are the complete All-West Tennessee teams for the 2023 TSSAA tennis season: Boys Nathan Britt Chester Co| sr. Britt teamed with Ethan Mullins to advance to the Class A doubles tournament title game where they dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision against University School. Preston Miller USJ | Jr. Miller joined forces with Jack Wilkerson to capture the Division II-A double state tournament championship, with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over their Lausanne opponent. More:TSSAA tennis state tournaments for the 2023 playoffs Ethan Mullins Chester Co| sr. Teaming up with Nathan Britt, Mullins knocked out enemies of Merrol Hyde and Fairview to secure a spot in the Class A double state championship. There, Graham Mefford and Kyrylo Hnatusko of the universities prevailed in straight sets. Tristan Scalion USJ | Jr. Scallion defeated his Kings Academy opponent before falling to eventual Division II-A singles state champion Lausannes Dany Hamze in the semifinals. Two days earlier, Scallion defeated Hamze in the team tennis tournament for the Bruins’ lone victory. Jack Veazey Jackson Christian | Fri. Veazey defeated opponents from CAK and Silverdale to reach the Division II-A singles state tournament title match, where he lost 6–4, 6–2 to Lausanne’s Dany Hamze. Jack Wilkerson USJ | Jr. Paired with Preston Miller, Wilkerson won the Division II-A double state tournament title after beating Lausannes Sathvik Nath and Shreyas Nath 6-4, 6-2. Girls Zainba Baba USJ | sr. Teaming with Madeline Craig, Baba earned a spot in the Division II-A double state championship game, which ended in favor of Lausanne, 7-5, 6-3. They eliminated teams from Boyd Buchanan and CAK in the earlier rounds. Shelby Bondurant Union City | Jr. Bondurant and partner Molly Kizer got past Meigs Co. opponents. and Chester Co., but they lost to Summertowns Gracie Kelly and Annalee Kelly, 6-4, 6-1, for the Class A double state championship. mitsi castro Madison | sr. Castro defeated Moore Co. and Kington foes before falling 6-1, 6-1 to Camdens Elli Reynoldson for the Class A singles title. Madeline Craig USJ | Jr. Teaming with teammate Zainba Baba, Craig made it to the Division II-A double state championship, losing to Lausanne’s Zoeya Khan and Alessandra Yong 7-5, 6-3. Molly Kizer Union City | Jr. Kizer teamed with Shelby Bondurant to advance to the Class A state doubles championship where they were eliminated by Summertown. In the semifinals, the Golden Tornado duo survived a tough test of Chester Countys Cecily Davis and Grace Compton, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Ellie Reynoldson Camden | sr. Reynoldson, a signing from Wisconsin, won the Class A singles championship with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Madisons Mitzi Castro.

