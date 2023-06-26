How family support kept Indian hockey player Neelam motivated through injuries, financial crisis and rejections

The 19-year-old defender was part of India’s 2023 Junior Women’s Asia Cup winning team.

There is a support system behind every successful athlete, and in the case of Neelam, a member of India’s 2023 Junior Asia Cup winning team, her family played an important role in her development as a player.

Hailing from Kaimri, a small village in Hisar district of Haryana, Neelam’s path of becoming a hockey player started in her childhood when she saw her elder sister and cousin sister take to the ground to play hockey. However, the road to success has not been easy for the 19-year-old defender, who was part of the Indian team that recently made the country proud by winning the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Japan.

From financial constraints to injury issues, Neelam has faced countless setbacks in her journey so far, but she overcame every hurdle thanks to the support and collective determination of her family, including her father, mother, two sisters and brother.

In particular, financial constraints were a significant hurdle for Neelam and her family. However, with her sister’s work, the burden became less and Neelam was able to focus on her passion without worrying about economic constraints.

My father is a farmer while my mother is a housewife. There was a stage in our lives where we went through a financial crisis because my father’s income was completely dependent on growing and selling crops and sometimes the whole process took six months. So there were times when there was no money left in the house.

I even remember asking my mother for Rs 500 once when I had to travel to participate in a ten-day hockey tournament. But as there was not enough money, my mother had to borrow the amount from our neighbours, Neelam said.

But even in the toughest times, every member of my family always respected me and my decisions and never stopped me from playing hockey. Once my oldest sister got a job, she also made sure that I stopped thinking about financial constraints and focused solely on hockey. My sister even gave me expensive studded shoes and a high-end hockey stick after she got her first job. She even brought me down to practice, the young defender added.

Even gaining admission to the SAI training center in Hisar was not easy for Neelam as she was rejected in court cases in 2012 and 2013. However, the youngster persevered and was finally admitted to the SAI center in 2014. But as life would have it, Neelam suffered numerous injuries immediately after joining the center which left her unable to compete in any tournament for two years participate, and once again it was her family who helped her navigate the challenging period.

I had injuries as soon as I got to the hostel. Sometimes my ankle was broken. Sometimes my hamstring got pulled. I have not competed in a single tournament for two years. I would practice for a month and rest for a month, Neelam said.

However, my family, who has always been my biggest support system, once again motivated me to bounce back and became my guiding light as I embarked on my journey of recovery and resurgence. While my oldest sister, who is also a hockey player and part of the CRPF hockey team, always helped me improve my game by teaching her knowledge and skills, my brother kept me motivated by telling me that I was the best player am in my batch and was able to achieve everything.

My mom always said I will recover and play in a good tournament. All in all, my family was very cooperative at the time and has always been my greatest support, she concluded.

