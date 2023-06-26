Viral video shows that cricket isn’t Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s only favorite game!





— mufaddal_vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) Former Indian cricketer and Super kings of Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trending as he proves that he is not only an accomplished cricketer but also an avid gamer. He likes to play various video games including FIFA, Call of Duty, PUBG but it seems his favorite is Candy Crush. A recent viral video showed him playing Candy Crush on his tablet during a flight. During the flight, the flight attendants had something special for Dhoni. In the video, a flight attendant can be seen presenting him with a tray of chocolates, which he warmly acknowledges. Uploaded by a Twitter user named @Mufaddal Vohra, this video has received millions of views, likes and retweets. Interestingly enough, the debate about what game Dhoni played sparked a debate among the netizens. Some thought it was Candy Crush, while others thought it was Pet Rescue Saga, a similar game. This video not only went viral, but also led to an increase in downloads of Candy Crush and other similar games from app stores.

Dhoni’s passion for gaming has made an impression on the video game industry, and his endorsement led to a significant increase in downloads. Throughout his career, Dhoni has led the Indian cricket team to numerous victories. He was the captain of the team and they became number one test team, won the 2011 World Cup and triumphed in the 2007 World T20 during his first captaincy. His popularity extended beyond cricket as he even became the owner of a football team in Chennai. In 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via Instagram. He has received prestigious awards and accolades for his cricketing skills such as the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also recognized him for his exemplary sportsmanship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/etimes/trending/viral-video-shows-cricket-is-not-mahendra-singh-dhonis-only-favourite-game/articleshow/101272710.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos