Ultra-light AMbelievable Dampener reduces vibration for better tennis play





Djokovic, Nadal, Sharapova and Williams – all four of these legends use a dampener on their tennis rackets. Dampeners, also known as shock absorbers, are small rubber or silicone pads that are sandwiched between the strings of the racket to reduce vibration. And now they can also be made using additive manufacturing. Italian startup Additive Appliances has created a patented damper using 3D printing. Named AMbelievable, it is particularly impressive for its innovative functionality, material, durability and adaptability. The Turin-based startup has set itself the goal of actively shaping the next era of consumer goods. According to them, consumer goods of the future must be adaptable, durable and powerful to make everyday life better. And one thing is certain for the young company: this cannot be done without additive manufacturing! With the AMbelievable tennis dampener, the startup is launching a product aimed at all tennis players at every level to improve their game and prevent injuries. When a tennis ball hits the strings during a stroke, it creates vibrations that are transmitted through the strings to the frame of the racket. The vibrations are transmitted to the player’s limbs and can contribute to their fatigue and promote injuries such as the dreaded tennis elbow. Dampers can reduce vibration at certain frequencies, but not all dampers are created equal and often a player must do extensive testing to find the right material for them. However, some dampeners lead to a loss of feeling and therefore control over the ball. Some players therefore do without the dampener and accept the risk of injury. With the AMbelievable Tennis Racket Dampener, Additive Appliances offers a product that only dissipates certain vibrations and improves the feeling. The AMbelievable Dampener dissipates vibrations through special 3D printed geometry The typical vibration profile of a tennis racket has three main vibrations: low frequencies (100-120 Hz) belong to the frame of the racket, mid frequencies (250-350 Hz) and high frequencies (about 650-750 Hz) occur depending on the string type and the tension. Not all frequencies of them are bad. In addition, the AMbelievable’s topology now allows the vibrations to be selectively absorbed, enabling a whole new playing experience. However, frequency spread is only one factor here. The damper provides a more even center of gravity and reduces drag, resulting in better aerodynamics. In addition, the AMbelievable damper is 70% lighter than conventional dampers, weighing only about 1g. This stems from the complex geometry, which can only be achieved through 3D printing. The internal structure takes up only 10-40% of the total volume. For the material, the manufacturer relies on the elastomer TPU in powder form instead of rubber or silicone and SLS 3D printing. The choice of recyclable material goes hand in hand with the company’s efforts to reduce its ecological footprint. As we already know from other sports products, another unbeatable advantage of 3D printing is its adaptability. This is also one of the advantages of the AMbelievable damper. After all, the racket, the stringing and the playing style all influence the vibrations when hitting. The AMbelievable damper can therefore be tailor-made for each player, taking into account these parameters. Additive manufacturing means it can be printed on demand at any time by filling in the relevant details with the order. The damper is currently available for around 20. More information can be found here HERE. What do you think of the AMbelievable tennis dampener? Let us know in a comment below or on our LinkedIn, FacebookAnd Twitter Pages! Don’t forget to sign up for our free weekly Newsletter here, the latest 3D printing news straight to your inbox! You can also find all our videos on our YouTube channel. *Cover photo Credits: Pixabay

