Special Olympics GB Hockey Team makes history, wins gold at World Games 2023





The Jacob Fairweather-led side started their campaign with a 6-0 victory over Pakistan. Thomas Shaw was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick, while Rob Crosse scored twice and Craig Williamson scored a goal in their team’s dominant win. They went down 1-4 in their second game of the preliminary round against Bulgaria. Captain Angel Hilendarov scored all four goals for Bulgaria while Shaw scored the only goal for SO GB Hockey Team. Team GB bounced back in style as they defeated Paraguay in their third game. Shaw continued his fine form, scoring an impressive four goals, while Williamson and Crosse each scored a goal for GB. GB then completed a double over Pakistan with a 3-1 win in their fourth match of the tournament. Shaw scored a brace, while Williamson added a goal for Team GB. Fairweather & Co. avenged their defeat to Bulgaria in the reverse match as they recorded a 4-1 victory to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Both the team’s leading goalscorers, Shaw and Williamson, scored twice in the match. Shaw again played with a brace as SO GB Hockey Team completed a double over Paraguay with a 3-0 win. Crosse also got on the scoresheet to help the team go into the semi-finals with a clinical win.

After two wins over Paraguay in the preliminary round, the Special Olympics GB Hockey Team defeated the South American squad 3-1 in the semi-finals. Shaw continued his red-hot form, scoring twice again, while Ellen Greenall scored a goal to help GB confirm a medal in their debut campaign.

Reece Brackpool opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but Bulgaria through their captain Hilendarov equalized in the 13th minute to end the first half 1–1. GB made it 3-1 in the 25th minute through Shaw’s brace. Meanwhile, Bulgaria pulled a goal back through Hilendarov, but it wasn’t enough as Shaw scored his third and fourth goals for the team to help the Special Olympics GB Hockey Team make history in Berlin.

Speaking of this incredible achievement, Special Olympics GB Hockey Team coach Lochlann Kaye said: “We wanted to come here and play well, we would have been happy with any medal, but to win gold is fantastic. It’s a real honour. They have worked hard and it’s a great feeling to make it all worth it. There were tears, but there’s a lot of happiness.” Captain Jacob Fairweather said: “I was a bit on the edge in the Finals, with what was at stake, but ultimately did what was necessary. I’m really happy, over the moon. I just enjoyed being part of making the whole thing, just having a great time with everyone I’m very proud to represent my country, and with the great team I have, it was an honor to do it with them Hockey means a lot, just a social side, have fun, winning contests like we’ve done here. Craig Williamson stated: “It’s amazing. I loved every second of it. I’ve been playing hockey since a young age, my brothers got me into it and my whole family is interested in it. I was happy when I managed to make the team and now we finally won it, so I’m even happier.

