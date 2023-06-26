All-American Field Hockey goaltender Brie Barraco will compete in the 2023 Senior Nexus Championship





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State All American goalie Brie Shack has been selected to participate in the 2023 Senior Nex Championship presented by Osaka Hockey, which will be held July 11-16 at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center. Barraco will be joined by former Nittany Lions Bree Bednarski and Amanda Dinunzio. Barraco, who will return for the upcoming 2023 season, is having a stellar season last fall that saw the Allentown, Pennsylvania native earn first-team All-America honors for the first time. Barraco had 91 saves and had (or shared in) eight shutouts. She led Penn State to a portion of the 2022 Big Ten Championship and a trip to the 2022 NCAA national semifinals. Barraco was also a first team All-Big Ten and first team NFHCA All-Region pick and a member of the 2022 Big Ten All Tournament Team. She also earned Academic All-Big Ten, NFHCA National All-Academic, Big Ten Scholar of Distinction, and NFHCA National Scholar of Distinction laurels. Former Nittany Lions Bree Bednarski and Amanda Dinunzio will also participate in the event in Virginia Beach, Va. Formerly known as the Young Women’s National Championship, the Senior NXC is held annually and consists of 144 elite high school, collegiate and post-collegiate athletes. During the spring and early summer, athletes tried and trained at one of seven USA Field Hockey High Performance Centers across the country for a chance to be selected for the Senior NXC, a step in the Olympic Development Pathway program. All athletes previously named to the US U-18, U-21 and Development Women’s National Teams were also included in the roster. The event begins with team practice on Tuesday, July 11, and games begin on Wednesday, July 12. At stake is the chance to be selected for the 2023-24 US Women’s National Team and Junior USWNT Selection Camps. Penn State is coming off a stellar 2022 season. The team advanced to the National Semifinals and won a share of the 2022 Big Ten Championship. The Nittany Lions finished the stellar campaign with a 17-4 record. Barraco and the Nittany Lions open the 2023 season in Virginia on Friday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.

