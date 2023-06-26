Cricket scorecard and Women’s Ashes updates from day five at Trent Bridge





(Getty Images) England are in a precarious position on the final day of the Women’s Ashes one-off test match after a magnificent performance from Australia crickets Ashleigh Gardner leaves them with a further 152 runs with just five wickets in hand. 268 needed to win in the fourth innings Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb got the hosts off to a solid start with 55 for the first wicket. Gardner came on the attack and picked off Beaumont before trapping the captain heather knight lbw for 9 and the dangerous reject Nat Sciver-Brunt for a duck. Sophia Dunkley (16) and Danni Wyatt (20*) managed to fight back lightly, but Dunkley fell behind Kim Garth late in the day and left England reeling at 116-5. Previously, the tireless Sophie Ecclestone claimed a 10-wicket match with astonishing figures of 77.1-16-192-10 this week, limiting Australia to 257. Any team can win this match on the final day, but England must take the morning to win. session to have any chance of a surprise victory. Follow all the action from the Women’s Ashes below: Women’s Ashes: England vs Australia England resume at 116-5 and need 152 runs to win on the final day

Debutant Danni Wyatt is 20 not out overnight and carries England’s hopes

The winning side earns four points in multi-format Ashes series England against Australia 09:30 , Mike Jones Good morning everyone and welcome to The independents coverage of the Women’s Ashes. Were in the deep end of this one-off test duel with the game remarkably still in balance. A summary of the first four days is as follows: Australia won the toss on a sunny morning and opted to bat as England took consistent wickets despite Ellyse Perry’s 99. Annabel Sutherland came in at eight and hit a delightful 137* as the visitors were eventually knocked out for 473 – a massive total in Women’s test matches. In the replay, England were expertly captained by opener Tammy Beaumont, who scored a record 208 as the hosts fell just 10 points short of Australia’s aggregate. Heather Knight (57), Nat Sciver-Brunt (78) and Danni Wyatt (44) all provided good backup. The third innings was the Sophie Ecclestone show as the field started to turn and the batting got harder. The left-arm spinner claimed a second five-wicket haul – making it 10 for the match with figures of 77.1-16-192-10 – as Australia managed just 257. Beth Mooney (85) and Captain Alyssa Healy (50) provided the impetus. England then came to bat again and needed 268 runs to win. Emma Lamb and Tammy Beaumont took the team to 55-0, but the introduction of Ashleigh Gardner (9-1-33-3) caused the hosts to drop to 73-4. Sophia Dunkley was sacked late on the fourth day to leave England 116-5, still 152 points clear of victory. How will this test match end? It seems certain that one side will claim victory and Australia are the favourites, but can the hosts shock the best team in the world and cross the line?

