Hundreds gather for the funeral of the Brunswick footballer who was shot





BRUNSWICK, Ga. Family and friends of 16-year-old MyKal Ellis gathered on Saturday to commemorate the lives of the Brunswick teens during his home service. The Brunswick High School football player was shot dead in front of his home on Johnston Street. His family and police said they do not believe he was the intended target. This young man lived a life. A full life. He was loved, one person said of the teen. Nate Angry coached Ellis when he was a kid and said he has never experienced this situation. Toi Smallwood is also dealing with the pain of losing Ellis. Just a happy kid. Had a smile that would light up a room and was just fun to be around, Smallwood said. He was very respectful and anything you asked him to do with ease. He was a nice boy to deal with. Loved ones said that Ellis dreamed of becoming a professional football player. He worked so hard at football and tried to improve himself every day to get better so he could go when the time came, Smallwood said. A family member also read a poem about his love of soccer to share Ellis’ passion for the sport. Imagine him signing autographs, walking into a large arena, signing autographs and being escorted by protection. Loved ones said he was an innocent child full of love, a great teammate and someone who always took care of others. Jason Vaugh, Ellis’ football coach, feels like most that he has been robbed of valuable time with the teen. I thought I had three more years with MyKal, Vaugh said. Our lives are different. Our life is better thanks to this innocent child full of love. Police are looking for 21-year-old Breon Hartley, of Jacksonville, in connection with the shooting. Police said Hartley is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911. Those with additional information are urged to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at (912) 279-2640 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.

