Kate Middleton’s tennis rebuke to Roger Federer goes viral
The Princess of Wales became the focus of a viral video on TikTok on Sunday after taking to the tennis court with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer to celebrate the Ball Boys and Ball Girls who undergo rigorous training each year to help with the world-famous tournament.
Kate Middleton has regularly attended the Wimbledon Championships in southwest London since she married Prince William in 2011. In 2017, Queen Elizabeth II recognized the princess’s passion for the sport by appointing her a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the championships each year.
The royal family has been awarding prizes to the final winners of the men’s and women’s singles for several years, most recently in 2022 to champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina. Ahead of this year’s event, Middleton teamed up with Federer to highlight the hard work and dedication of Wimbledon’s unsung heroes, the Ball Boys and Girls who attend every match.
Each year, around 250 boys and girls are chosen from over 1,000 applications from London schools. The average age of the participants is 15 years old and the selected candidates go through rounds of competitive training to ensure they are aware of the complex rules of the tournament.
In their celebratory video, the Princess and Federer took part in exercises performed by the selected ball boys and girls, including a straight upper arm throw, a kneeling forearm roll, and the famous Wimbledon feed where the contestant presents new tennis balls. to the players on the field.
A scene from the short film, released on Sunday, shows Middleton catching a ball that was knocked out of play during a practice session. The royal was picked up on this by Federer and her mentor ball girl who told her that this was against Wimbledon rules, unlike other world tournaments.
Uploaded to TikTok by @the.royal.watcher, the moment has been viewed more than 7 million times in 24 hours, with the ball girl later complimenting the princess on her expert catch despite being wrong in Wimbledon terms.
The video has garnered over half a million likes and over 1,000 comments, many of which have complimented the royal family and the player for the humorous interaction.
“Kate and Roger in a Wimbledon setting is a match made in heaven,” one TikTok user wrote.
“She’s so kind, ‘oh yeah, can you do that?’ I would have been anything ‘of course I am,'” another wrote, with a further comment, “‘But good catch,’ aww the ball girl is so polite.”
During the film, Middleton paid tribute to the hard work that goes into training sessions.
“Wimbledon is known for its incredibly professional Ball Boys and Ball Girls, the amount of work it takes, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes… With all the discipline and everything you’ve learned, you’ll be able to it in so many other parts of your life, things like confidence and that sense of pride when you’re on one of the courts is such a big moment,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Middleton and Federer have teamed up in public. Last year it was announced that the royal and tennis pro would team up to attend an event for young people involved in the sport ahead of the Laver Cup, a tournament co-founded by Federer, which hosted its first event in 2017.
However, the pre-tournament royal event was canceled when Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, around the time it was expected to take place.
As an AELTC patron, the Princess is expected to attend a number of Wimbledon games this year. In 2022, she attended for several days, joined once by Prince William and another by William and the couple’s eldest son, Prince George.
James Crawford-Smith does from Newsweek royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories from Newsweek The Royals Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry, or their families that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We’d love to hear from you.
