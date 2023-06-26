Full schedule, programs, results, live streaming details





India’s Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra have earned a direct entry into the main draw. WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 is the 11th WTT series event and the sixth Contender series event of the 2023 calendar year. After back-to-back Contender series in Africa, the action now shifts to Europe in Zagreb, Croatia. The table tennis event kicks off on June 26 with 32 singles, 16 doubles and 8 mixed doubles pairs competing for ranking points. India had an excellent African leg with Harmeet Desai reaching the semifinals in the men’s singles in Lagos, beating three top 30 players. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won their first WTT Contender title in women’s doubles last week in Tunis. Overall, three Indian pairs reached the semifinals in the last two WTT Contender series, with one winning the title. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will play the qualifiers this week to gain access to the main round. The former top-ranked Indian was in the top 30 of the world rankings last year, but lost ranking points this season with an underperformance. He is currently in the WR 59 ranking and needs to get back into shape with the Asian Games in sight. WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 Venue and Date Date: June 2602 July 2023 Location: Home of Sports Zagreb, Croatia Who are the best seeds on WTT Contender Zagreb 2023? Men’s singles: 1. Fan Zhendong

2.Hugo Calderano

3. Lin Gaoyuan

4.Lin Shidong

5. Yukiya Uda

6. Chuang Chih Yuan

7. Bake Omar

8.Zhou Qihao Women’s Singles: 1. Sun Yingsha

2. Qian Tianyi

3. Hina Hayata

4. Is Kihara

5. Shin Yubin

6.Miu Hirano

7. Kuai man

8. Yes Cheonhui Which Indian players will play in WTT Contender Zagreb 2023? Men singles Qualifications Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manav Vikash Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Sanil Shetty. Main draw Sharath Kamal Women’s Singles Qualifications Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Reeth Tennison, Diya Parag Chitale and Ayhika Mukherjee. Main draw Manika Batra Men’s Double Qualifications Manav Thakkar/Utpal Shah Main draw Sharath Kamal/Harmeet Desai Ladies Double Main Draw Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale Mixed doubles Qualification Utpal Shah/Sreeja Akula Main Draw Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra Where and how to watch live broadcast and live streaming of WTT Contender Zagreb 2023? Fans can watch the live stream of the WTT Contender Lagos 2023 on the WTT YouTube channel. Unfortunately, no live broadcast has been announced yet. Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now WTT Contender Zagreb 2023 Schedule and Match Schedule TBA (will be updated as soon as announced) Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

