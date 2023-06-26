Men’s soccer signs Seven ahead of 2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. James Madison men’s soccer enters 2023 season with seven new student-athletes on roster, Head Coach Paul Zazensky announced Monday morning.

“This class is brimming with talent and we couldn’t be more ready to get these guys on campus,” said Zazenski. “We have a great mix of everything needed in a recruiting class. We have three college transfers, two traditional freshmen, and two half-year enrollees starting in Spring 2023. We have three Virginia players and four international players and have recruited every fielder position. is a class that we see having an immediate impact on the field and we are confident that this class is one of the best we’ve had in recent years Thanks to our staff for their hard work in putting this class together .

Enrique “Pitu” Garcia Barelles

Position: Defense

Place of residence/high school/previous school: Valencia, Spain/Board of Trustees Sagrada Familia/University of Castilla – La Mancha (UCLM)/International University of Valencia (VIU)

Length weight: 6-3/170 lbs

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Pitu is an experienced central defender who comes to us from a very high level in Spain. He is calm on the ball and reads the game at a very high level. What strikes us most about Pitu is his desire to compete and win. He is a driven player and person who will no doubt remember the standards of the program both on and off the field.”

Luke Nicholas

Position: Defense

Place of residence/high school/previous school: Kaarst, Germany/Albert Einstein Gymnasium/Macromedia University

Length weight: 5-10/187 lbs

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Luca is an explosive and powerful full-back who plays in Germany’s Oberliga. He had a strong youth career with Borussia Mönchengladbach and was teammates with the current JMU player Cameron-Arnold . We were immediately drawn to Luca’s ability to push forward and accomplish the final third. He is a regular starter in the Oberliga and has experience playing in this league from a very young age. He possesses all the capabilities to be a very solid DI defender for years to come as he will join us as a true freshman.

David Materazzi

Position: Defense

Place of residence/high school/previous school: Perugia, Italy/Giordano Bruno/Davis and Elkins College

Length weight: 6-4, 190 lbs

awards: Named to the All-MEC First Team and All-Region Second Team in 2022. Earned All-MEC honorable mention in 2021 season.

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Davide comes to us from DII Davis and Elkins College, where he was able to captain and lead one of the strongest teams in DII over the past few seasons. With his presence at center back, Davis and Elkins were ranked No. 1 in the nation for most of the 2022 season. Davide uses his size and positioning to control the game. He wins challenges when needed and will add a great air presence on both sides of the ball. Davide’s best quality is his ability to organize and lead those around him. Davide is a proven winner at the college level and we can’t wait to see him in a JMU uniform for the next two seasons.

Cooper Noseworthy

Position: midfield

Place of residence/high school: Manassas, Virginia/Osborn

Length weight: 6-4/190 lbs

awards: Earned 6A State Player of the Year honors in 2023, named Cedar Run District and All-Met Player of the Year in senior campaign in the year 2022-23.

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Cooper is a local Virginia product with a lot of potential. He has a six-foot frame and has the physical and technical resources to be a top DI player before all is said and done. He can play in any position in the center of the field and is dangerous in and around goal. We feel he is without a doubt one of the best players in the state of Virginia and we can’t wait to start working with him in August.

Balint Kocso

Position: Forward

Place of residence/high school/previous school: Ottobrunn, Germany/Thérèse van Beieren School/George Mason

Length weight: 6-1/175 lbs

awards: Named to Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll 2022 and 2023 Played in the Hungarian national team from U16 to U18.

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: We are very pleased to have taken Balint off the transfer portal after a two year stint with George Mason. We feel that many of the attributes that Balint displays do not appear on the stats sheet. It fits our system with easy play and quality moves. When we were scouting George Mason for our 2021 match, we saw his qualities and were delighted to be able to recruit him as soon as he entered the portal. Balint has experience with the Hungarian national youth team from U15 to U18 and two years of DI experience with George Mason that we hope to use to our advantage. Balint will give us another quality option for our offensive group for the next two seasons.

Alex Nohra

Position: Defense

Place of residence/high school/previous school: Fairfax Station, Va./Robinson High School

Length weight: 6-3/205 lbs

awards: Second-team All-District senior year of high school Member of the National Honor Society.

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Alex earned his way onto the team through the walk-on process. He had played high-level youth football in Virginia and had earned NPSL Summer League All-Conference honors in the summer of 2022, so we decided to give him the opportunity to represent JMU. Alex showed himself very well in our spring competitions and will continue with the program this fall. He is a ridiculously strong athlete and ball winner who will only get better as he has time to adjust to DI football. It’s nice to add someone with his stature and competitiveness to our defensive core group.

Jeffrey Aguilar

Position: midfield

Place of residence/high school: Alexandria, Va./Alexandria City

Length weight: 5’3/130 lbs

awards: Named Alexandria Sportsman Athlete of the Year in senior season Earned First Team All-Gunston District and All-Region honors in junior campaign while also being named Gunston District and Regional Player of the Year Won the Gunston District title in his sophomore year.

Coach Zazenski’s thoughts: Jeffrey is another Virginia player who impressed us at his club in Alexandria. He came to us as a half-year player and already showed himself very well in the practice and playing environment. Few players are as fast and good on the turn as Jeffrey. He has the technical ability to keep possession when needed and play the last pass in the final third. We are excited to see Jeffrey continue to develop as he enters his first fall season as a JMU men’s soccer player.

The Dukes open the season at Sentara Park on Thursday, August 24 in the program’s annual Fairfield by Marriott Invitational with a 7:30 p.m. game against Duquesne. They close out the invitation on Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m. against UCLA.