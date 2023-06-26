Morgan, Knight and Goswami included in MCC World Cricket Committee





Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight And John Morgan have become the newest members of the MCC’s world cricket committee ahead of the body’s meeting at Lord’s on Monday and Tuesday. However, Alastair Cook has stepped down from the committee “to focus on the final years of his brilliant playing career”, leaving the committee with 14 members. “We are delighted to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee. These are three players who have excelled at the top of the international game and their understanding of how the elite level of cricket works will be an asset to the Commision. ,” Mike Gattingthe committee chair said in a statement. The committee Mike Gatting (Chairman), Jamie Cox, Suzie Bates, Clare Connor, Kumar Dharmasena, Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Justin Langer, Eoin Morgan, Ramiz Raja, Kumar Sangakkara, Graeme Smith, Ricky Skerritt “It is also important that we grow female representation on the committee with the growth that women’s cricket has seen in recent years. Jhulan and Heather join Clare Connor and Suzie Bates, who can all offer first-hand insight into the woman’s game.” Fully funded by the MCC, the committee conducts research, particularly on technological advances and the biomechanical elements of the game. Knight and Morgan have both led their teams to ODI World Cup glory, and Lord’s, the home of the MCC and the World Cricket Committee, has been the site of their triumphs: Knight led England women to the title in 2017 and Morgan did the same with the England men’s team in 2019. Goswami, India’s captain at various points in her two-decade-long international career, retired from Lord’s last year as the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.co.uk/cricket/story/_/id/37917208/eoin-morgan-heather-knight-jhulan-goswami-included-mcc-world-cricket-committee The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos