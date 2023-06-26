Sutirtha-Ayhika: A chemistry that doubles in TT

A first World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender title for Indian table tennis this year may come from an unexpected quarter, but Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee were not unbelievable as they wrote one script after another in Tunis.

Still, it didn’t quite come out of the blue. Last year they formed a team and played doubles more often during the WTT tour. The pair made it to the final of the 2022 WTT Contender Muscat in February-March. They passed Puerto Rico’s top-seeded Diaz sisters after only one tournament together.

If that was a small taste, last week saw a stunning giant-killing show from the Indians by defeating world No. 4 Korean pair Jeon Jihee and Shin Yubin in the semis and Japanese teen duo Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara in the final on Sunday.

We were overjoyed after the win,” said Ayhika. We were convinced that we could make it all the way. We have only started playing doubles in tournaments since last year, and it took us one tournament to get into the top 50 (women’s doubles standings). We knew we are an effective pair and if we play more together we can make a difference.

The Tunis title is currently ranked 36th in the world and is expected to move up their combined rankings. Although Sutirtha and Ayhika, the country’s second-best women’s doubles pair to clinch the 2022 National Games title, were not selected in India’s doubles line-up for the 2022 Commonwealth Games or the World Table Tennis Championships in Durban last month, where the combination of Manika Batra-Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula-Diya Chitale were drafted. However, Sutirtha competed in singles at the World Cup.

It will be interesting to see which of these players gets the honors in the women’s team for the Asian Games in September-October according to the selection policy of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). According to the criteria, 50% is taken into account for national performance, 40% for international performance and 10% for the judgment of the selection committee. As things stand, Sutirtha and Ayhika are above Diya and Sreeja (58th) on the world chart with a WTT title to show. Domestically, according to the TTFI women’s ranking led by Sreeja for 2022, Sutirtha is number 2 while Ayhika is number 5. Manika and Archana, while ranked 13th in the world as a pair, rank 31st and 11th respectively on the individual national chart.

TTFI Secretary General Kamlesh Mehta said selection at the Asian Games will take place in the coming days.

The title won by Sutirtha-Ayhika marked the former stalwart as a fantastic achievement. It’s a new pair and the results are very encouraging,” said Mehta. To win against the Korean and Japanese pairs, who are traditionally very strong in doubles, is great. Our doubles has shown good signs overall.

From the same city of Naihati in West Bengal and with the same surnames, Sutirtha and Ayhika have much more in common. They came from the same academy in their early years and now train with Soumyadeep Roy and Poulomi Ghatak in their center. The chemistry on the table therefore didn’t take too long to brew.

We are like sisters from the table, Ayhika said. We have been playing together since childhood, so we know each other very well and can read each other’s minds while playing. Our bond is super strong.

Ayhika, 26, has also made steady progress in singles. At the Jammu Nationals in March this year, she reached the semifinals where she lost to Sutirtha. At the UTT National Ranking Championships earlier this month, she won the singles title by beating Diya in the final. Ayhika again passed young Diya in the Tunis qualifying round before defeating China’s Wang Xiaotong in the Round of 32. However, better results are expected in doubles.

I also played quite well in singles, but to win my first WTT title in doubles I am very happy, she said, adding that they will play two more WTT events in Europe. It will boost our rankings and our confidence in the future.