Shronda Butts Honored in OVC 75th Anniversary Team





BRENTWOOD, Tenn. Shronda Butts (2014-16) is one of 61 members of the Ohio Valley Conference 75th Anniversary women’s basketball team. Butts played for SIUE for two seasons after Bradley’s move. In her first season with the Cougars, she earned first-team All-OVC and All-Newcomer honors. She was named Newcomer of the Week six times and led the Cougars in points per game (15.6) and total assists (97). During the 2015–16 season, Butts was named OVC Player of the Year, averaging 20.8 points per game, placing third in the league. The guard from Des Moines, Iowa, finished her career at SIUE with 1,115 points, 281 rebounds, 228 assists and 100 steals. The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the OVC, which began in 1948 and is currently the eighth oldest Division I conference. As part of the celebration of the league’s legendary achievements, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and celebrated the top athletes in the league’s history with 75th Anniversary Teams for all OVC sports. A similar list was compiled during the competition’s 40th and 50th anniversaries. Below is a list of the top women’s basketball student-athletes and coaches in OVC history. Student Athletes Kendra Appling, State of Tennessee (2005-2009)

Brooke Armistead, Austin Peay (1999-03)

Priscilla Blackford, Morehead State (1980-83)

Dorothy Bowers, Youngstown State (1984-88)

Chynna Bozeman, State of Morehead (2008-11)

Kandi Brown, State of Morehead (2002-04)

Heather Butler, UT Martin (2011-14)

Shronda Butts, SIUE (2012-16) Pam Chambers, Tennessee Tech (1976-1980)

Emily Christian, Tennessee Tech (2003-06)

Allison Clark, Tennessee Tech (1999-02)

Angie Cox, Eastern Kentucky (1988-1992)

Sonya Daugherty, Southeast Missouri (2005-09)

Shanika Freeman, Jacksonville State (2003-2005)

Rachel Galligan, Eastern Illinois (2006-2009)

Tasha Gales, Morehead State (2001-03)

Jaree Goodin, Eastern Kentucky (1989-1993)

Lisa Goodin, Eastern Kentucky (1980-1984)

Tiasha Gray, Austin Peay (2012-15)

Amber Guffey, Murray State (2006-2009)

Gerlonda Hardin, Austin Peay (2000-04)

Ellie Harmeyer, Belmont (2016-20)

Jerilynn Harper, Tennessee Tech (1979-82)

Ashar Harris, Morehead State (2009-12)

Ashley Haynes, Austin Peay (2002-06)

Ashley Nichole Hayes, Murray State (2006-09)

Janet Holt, Tennessee Tech (1998-02)

Ke’Shunan James, Murray State (2015-2018)

Alex Jones, Eastern Kentucky (2009-13)

Almesha Jones, Morehead State (2011-15)

Ashia Jones, UT-Martin (2014-19)

Katie Kelly, Eastern Kentucky (2000-04)

Ariel Kirkwood, State of Morehead (2020-23)

Brianna Lawrence, State of Tennessee (2012-2016)

Lachelle Lyles, Southeast Missouri (2005-07)

Darby Maggard, Belmont (2016-19)

Kim Mays, Eastern Kentucky (1992-1995)

Sally McCabe, Belmont (2015-18)

Jennifer McFall, Middle Tennessee (1981-84)

Teresa McNair, Eastern Kentucky (1999-03)

Angela Moorehead, Tennessee Tech (1988-91)

Adrianna Murphy, Southeast Missouri (2015-19)

Donna Murphy, State of Morehead (1976-1980)

Jasmine Newsome, UT Martin (2011-14)

Ta’Kenya Nixon, Eastern Illinois (2010-13)

Pam O’Connor, Eastern Illinois (2002-05)

Sabina Oroszova, Eastern Illinois (2012-2015)

Chelsey Perry, UT Martin (2018-21)

Brittany Pittman, Morehead State (2007-09)

Chrissy Roberts, Eastern Kentucky (1996-1998)

Joi Scott, Murray State (2003-07)

Diane Seng, Tennessee Tech (1996-00)

Paige Smith, Austin Peay (1999-03)

Sheila Smith, Murray State (1985-86, 1988-89)

Donna Stephens, State of Morehead (1978-1982)

Cheryl Taylor, Tennessee Tech (1983-87)

Tesia Thompson, Southeast Missouri (2017-21)

Roschlele Vaughn, Tennessee Tech (1990-92))

Lariah Washington, Eastern Illinois (2019-23)

Kim Webb, Middle Tennessee (1983-86) Michelle Wenning, Murray State (1987-1991) Trainers matter Bart Brooks, Belmont

Susie Gardner, Austin Peay

Larry Joe Inman, Middle Tennessee/Eastern Kentucky/Tennessee State

Kevin McMillan, UT Martin

Marynell Meadors, Tennessee Tech

Teresa Phillips, State of Tennessee

Bill Worrell, Tennessee Tech

