‘From week to week’, the injured Williamson does not give up the World Cup





June 26 (Reuters) – Kane Williamson has not given up playing a part in New Zealand’s 50 overs World Cup campaign, but said he is recovering from a right knee injury from week to week. The top order elite batsman suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April. Williamson said he was making progress, but making sure the knee recovered properly was his main priority before going back to the field at the World Cup in India in October and November. “I’m really trying to keep it week to week at the moment,” he said on Monday. “I’ve never had such a long-term injury, but when I talk to other people who have, the journey is a bit long, so if you look too far ahead, it can probably get a bit daunting. “As you tick off those little markers week by week, those little wins that are fun to experience. But also knowing that the journey isn’t going to be completely smooth and you’ll have a few setbacks along the way that you’ll need to navigate.” Williamson’s batting helped New Zealand to the final of both the 2015 World Cup in Australia and the 2019 edition, where they lost to hosts England in a dramatic Super Over. The 32-year-old, who has scored 6,554 ODI runs and is New Zealand captain in both short formats, said any training he was doing was “elementary” at the moment and he was looking forward to getting back in the nets to come. “Probably more for sanity and things change… just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physical work and rehab specific stuff to spend some time with some of the other guys who are working out,” he said . “Super excited to get back in the nets, for sure.” Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

