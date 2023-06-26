India v Pakistan is not a classic football rivalry. But it could be | Football

iIndia’s 4-0 win against Pakistan on Wednesday showed why this game is not one of football’s greatest rivalries right now, but also why it could be. They may not meet often as this is their first match since 2018, and one may have fallen way behind the other, but the potential is there if Pakistan can get their act together both on and off the pitch.

Sparks can fly fly, as the opening game of the South Asian Cup showed. The Indian coach, Igor Stimac, caused a massive brawl just before the break when he prevented Pakistan’s Abdullah Iqbal from taking a quick throw-in. The Croat pushed the ball out of the hands of the defenders, earning a red card and heating up the heat on a hot night in India’s tech capital Bengaluru.

With his team leading 2-0, Stimac didn’t need to get involved and the headlines should have been all about Indian legend Sunil Chhetri racking up international goals 88, 89 and 90 in a hugely impressive career. It was the kind of result you would expect from a team ranked 101 playing in front of their own fans against opponents ranked 195th.

The preparations were far from optimal, both in the short and long term. Visas were not received until Monday. With Pakistan in Mauritius losing all three matches in a four-nation tournament against Kenya, Djibouti and the hosts, it meant a rush to South India, with players arriving at different times.

The problem with the trip was that we received the visas very late and many problems in Mumbai at the airport with immigration, said the assistant coach, Torben Witajewski. So it was tough for the guys. The last group arrived at the hotel at half past one today [Wednesday]. After 4 pm.

It may help explain an early goalkeeping mistake when Saqib Hanif had possession just outside the penalty area, tried to clear but missed his kick to give the ball to the man who has scored more goals than anyone active in the game. international men’s football, with the exception of Cristiano. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Then a handball on 16 minutes resulted in a penalty kick and Chhetris second and from then on it would always be tough against a well-rehearsed team that didn’t need to get out of second gear. India, more fluid in possession, tactically flexible and solid, was rarely in danger.

India’s relative stability is something that Pakistan should aspire to and climb the world rankings. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

In short, they really seemed like a team and this relative stability is what Pakistan can strive for. This country of 240 million people with a proud and passionate football history should not be home to the 17th worst squad in the world. The fact that they are in the bottom 10% is mainly due to problems outside the field. There have been problems for some time and a FIFA ban in 2021 was the result of power struggles and political interference.

The ban may have been lifted last summer, but a FIFA-appointed standards committee is still in place to organize new elections. The commission told The Guardian that the process has begun but will take some time due to legal issues and the preparation of voter rolls. It will probably be next year.