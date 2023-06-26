Germany’s Dang Qui and Nina Mittelham earn a ticket to Paris 2024 and win mixed doubles table tennis gold





dang qui And Nina Mittelham are on their way to Paris. The German mixed doubles table tennis duo secured a spot for next summer’s 2024 Paris Olympics after winning Golden Monday (June 26) at the European Games in Krakow, Poland. “Right now it feels absolutely amazing,” Qui told Olympics.com afterward. “I think there are not so many words to describe this feeling. We are very proud of our achievement and there was only one ticket. It is very, very difficult to get it, and we did and we know how difficult it is.” They made quick work of Hungary Nandor Istvan Ecseki and Tokyo Olympic Games Dora Csilla Madarasz, sacking them in just 27 minutes in the gold medal game. The final score was 11-9, 11-6, 13-11. Qui is the 2022 European singles champion, while Mittelham, a 2020 Olympian from Tokyo in 2020, is a previous European Games gold medalist, having helped her German women’s team to gold in table tennis four years ago in Minsk, Belarus , during the 2019 edition. “Last time I was fourth, so I was there. I got the feeling,” said Mittelham, who finished fourth with her German team at Tokyo 2020. “I also saw that I want more. So I’m really, really happy that we’ve managed to win the title now and get the ticket. I think we’re both incredibly happy and we’re looking forward to really getting to Paris and competing.” IOC members Ms. Gunilla Lindberg handed Qui and Mittelham their ‘ticket’ for the Paris Games. “It was very special,” Lindberg said. “They were so happy and I’m really proud.”

