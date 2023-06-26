



Picture List of 2023 Spring All-Big Ten Honorees ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference office Monday (June 26) released its Spring 2023 Academic All-Big Ten roster with 228 University of Michigan student-athletes who have earned the award. Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The division for spring sports in Michigan is 21 from baseball, nine from men’s golf, four from women’s golf, 36 from men’s lacrosse, 23 from women’s lacrosse, 30 from rowing, 13 from softball, six from men’s tennis, five from women’s tennis, 30 from men’s track and field, 38 women’s track and field and 13 water polo. Amber gal (women’s athletics), Sophie Isom (women’s athletics) and Alan Maffesoli (rowing) all have perfect 4.0 GPAs. The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the fall and winter. UM had 164 honorees in the fall and 106 in the winter to give the Wolverines 498 honorees during the 2022-23 academic year. Student-athletes with a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school, are eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award announced Tuesday (June 27). Baseball (21)

Pursue Allen Jr., Sports Management

Ted Burton Sr., Communications & Media

Walker Cleveland Gr., Master of Sports Management

Jacob Denner Sr., Sports Management

Titus Flores Sr., Sports Management

Eamon Horwedel Gr., Master of Social Work

Cody Hultink So, LSA Not specified

Cody Jefferis Gr., Social Work

Jake Kaiser So, LSA Not specified

John Kennedy Jr., Psychology

Trevor Kilinski Jr., Naval Arch & Marine Engineering

Brandon Lawrence Sr., Sports Management

joe longo So, LSA Not specified

Jake Martin sr., general studies

Connor O’Halloran Jr., LSA Not specified

Jimmy Obertop Sr., Sports Management

Gabriel Sotres Gr., Social Work

Dylan Stanton Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

John Torrella Sr., Economics

Jack Van Remortel Sr., Sports Management

Ryan Zimmer Jr., Sports Management Men’s Golf (9)

Will Andersen Jr., Sports Management

Pier Francesco De Col Sr., Business Administration

James Hill Gr., Real estate certificate

Ben Highland RS Jr., Political Science

JudeKim Jr., Business Administration

Yuqi Liu So, LSA Not specified

Jack O’Donnell RS Jr., Business Administration

Bavak Sihota So, LSA Not specified

Hunter Thomson So, sports management Women’s golf (4)

Hailey Borja Sr., Sports Management

Monet Chun Jr., Exercise Science

Anika Dy Sr., Exercise Science

Michaela Schultz Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience Men’s Lacrosse (36)

Wall Alexander Sr., Communications & Media

Isaac Aaronson Jr., Business Administration

Michael Boehm Jr., Business Administration

Jake Bonomi Sr., Communications & Media

Shane Carr Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Bryce Clay Gr., real estate

Ryan Cohen So, sports management

Matthew Cole So., Business Administration

Michael Cosgrove Sr., Communications & Media

Peter Davies Sr., Sports Management

Luke Delgado So, LSA Not stated

Mac Photiades Sr., Sports Management

Michael Frechette So, LSA Not specified

Dylan Gardner Sr., Environmental Science

Cameron Goodlo So., Business Administration

Graham Hertzberg So, LSA Not specified

Emmet Houlihan So., Business Administration

Ben Hull Jr., Sports Management

Jacob Jackson Sr., Business Administration

Trevor Kessel Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Nick Lauderback So, sports management

Thomas Lowman So., Business Administration

Grant McCurry Jr., Business Administration

Oliver Mirer Sr., Economics

John Morgan So, sports management

Aidan Mulholland So, LSA Not stated

Kevin Pimental Sr., Business Administration

Ryan Schriber Sr., Sports Management

Wilson Sneath Jr., Sports Management

Ryan Sullivan Jr., Business Administration

Peter Thompson Gr., real estate

Kees Van Wees So, LSA Not stated

Jack Welsh Jr., Sports Management

Jack Whitney Jr., data science

Justin Wietfeldt Jr., Business Administration

Jose Zawada Sr., Sports Management Women’s Lacrosse (23)

Caroline Bean Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience

Annabelle Burke Jr., Business Administration

Maddie Burns Jr., Business Administration

Caitlyn Camelio sr., economics/political science

Ava class Jr., Communications & Media

Caroline Davis Jr., Environmental Science

Sophia DeNicola Sr., Political Science

Kaylee Dyer So, sports management

Jane Fetterolf So, sports management

Josie Gooch Jr., Business Administration

Mary Johnson Jr., Communications & Media

Mariana Lopez-Ona Sr., Business Administration

Shaylah Marciano Jr., Business Administration

Katharine Merrifield So., Business Administration

Lily Montemarano Jr., Psychology

Erin O’Grady So, sports management

Hayley Polk Zo., Communication & Media

Maya Rutherford So, computer science

Mayan Santa Maria Jr., Communications & Media

Juliet Schwabe So, exercise science

Jill Smith So., General Studies

Kaley Thompson Gr., Master of Management

Frances Workman Sr., Communications & Media Rowing (30)

Erin Benitez So., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Lauren Boydston Jr., Computer Science

Juliet Casey Sr., Evolutionary Anthropology

Zara Collison Jr., Sociology

Abigail dent Jr., Economics

Hunter Divinagracia So., Political Science

Annaka Turnsma Sr., Exercise Science

Kate Easton So, public health

Delaney Evans Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience (BCN)

Aubrey Fitts Sr., Business Administration

Alexandra fork Jr., Business Administration

Brooke Gieten Jr., biomedical engineering

Gabriel Graves So., Not specified

Abbie Hathaway So., Not specified

Megan Klein So, English

Gracie Landfeld So., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Lauren Langley Jr., English

Lauren Lier So., Sociology

Alan Maffesoli So., Not specified

Sarah MacKay Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Olivia McMullen Jr., Exercise Science

Sophia McSpedon Sr., Exercise Science

Rocky Morabito Jr., Exercise Science

Anna Munch So., Not specified

Emily Nelson Jr., Exercise Science

Carla Russel So, applied exercise science

Jessica Schoonbee sr., data science and computer science

Ariana Shokohi Sr., Biology, Health and Society

Margaret Vanderwoude Jr., Biomolecular Science

Kathryn Ward Gr., Master of Social Work – Program Evaluation & Applied Research Softball (13)

Emerson Aiken Zo., Biology, Health, & Society

Lexi Blair Gr., Sports Management

Ryleigh Carricaburu Jr., Sports Management

Lauren Derkowski So., Industrial & Operations Engineering

Jessica Garman Sr., Sports Management

Hannah George Gr., Master of Social Work – Interpersonal Practice in Integrated Health, Mental Health and Substance Abuse

Audrey Le Clair Sr., Communications and Media

Jessica LeBeau Jr., Psychology

Melina Livingston Gr., Movement Science

Ella Mcvey So., Communication and Media

Ellie Sieler So., Communication and Media

Cake Thol Jr., Business Administration

Lexi Fox Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience Men’s tennis (6)

Jacob Bickersteth Jr., English

Will Cooksey Jr., English

Nino Ehrenschneider Jr., Environment

Pattern Hanchaikul Zo., Industrial & Operational Engineering

Ondrej Styler Sr., Information

Gavin Young So., Economy Women’s tennis (5)

Jaedan Brown Jr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience

Julia Flyer So., Business Administration

Mary Kelly Jr., Communications and Media

Gala Mesochoritou Jr., Psychology

Carl Miller Jr., Business Administration Men’s Athletics (30)

Berachiah Ajala Jr., General Studies

Oak of Amen Jr., Economics

Xander Black , So. , Business management

Tom Brady Gr., Computer Science & English

Miles Brown , So. , Exercise Science

Chris Chuparkoff Jr., Economics

Aiden Felty Sr., Anthropology

John Florence Sr., Economics

Nick Foster Sr., Economics

James Gedris Sr., Business Administration

Lawrence Gilliam So., Business Administration

Anthony Hancock Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Michael Hancock Jr., Business Administration

Arjun Yes Gr., Physiology

Cole Johnson 5th year, Mechanical Engineering

Henry Johnson So, applied exercise science

Jack Juds So., Business Administration

Jacob Korner So, applied exercise science

Bricklayer Mahacek Sr., Environment

Ryan McCloskey sr., biomedical engineering

Joseph Meiers Jr., Art and Design

It was Raymond Jr., Computer Science

Henry Sheldon Jr., Business Administration

Thomas Shilgalis sr., computer science

Dirk Simmons 5th year psychology

Zak Stewart Jr., Sports Management

Tianhao Wei So., Mechanical Engineering

El Winter Jr., Economics

Colton Yesney sr., film, television and media

Joshua Zeller Sr., Economics Women’s Athletics (38)

Riley Ammenhauser So, sports management

BreeAna Bates So, LSA Not stated

Paige Chapman Sr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience

Elena Daughters Gr., Public Policy

Mary Deaviz Jr., General Studies

Natalie Desarbo So., Environment

Leah Doezema Zo., Biology, Health, & Society

Morgan Flynn Jr., Mechanical Engineering

Lauren Fulcher Sr., Information

Amber gal Sr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW

Katelyn Hart Jr., Biology, Health and Society

Samantha Haast So, LSA Not specified

Ziya Holman Jr., Political Science

Sophie Isom Gr., Applied Economics

Kennedy Johnson So, sports management

Anna Julie Gr., Management

Cassie Kerney Gr., Health Behavior & Health Educ MPH

Catherine Koselka , So., History BA; Political Science

Jesse Larson 5th year, Human Movement Sciences

Asia Lawrence Jr., Sociology

Yasmin Mansi So., Business Administration

Mia Manson Jr., Exercise Science

Teresa Maya 5th year, Business Administration

Clare McNamara Jr., Information

Cages Michael So., Molec, Cell & Dev Biology

Daniel page , Gr., Design Science MS; Exercise science

Lucy Pete , Jr., Cognitive Science; Communication and Media

Aurora Rynda 5th year, Human Movement Sciences

Samantha Saenz 5th year psychology

Nikki Stephens Gr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW

Delaney Stersic Gr., Higher Education

Savanna Sutherland So, LSA Not stated

Gabriel Swider 5th year, design science

Carlita Taylor , Gr., Global Health GC; Health Behavior and Health Education MPH

Sam Tran Sr., Exercise Science

Ericka VanderLende Sr., Applied Exercise Science

Kate Fisher Sr., Chemical Engineering

Kayla Windemuller 5th year, applied exercise science Water polo (13)

Libby Alsemgeest Jr., Applied Exercise Science

Alex Brown Sr., Psychology

Lola Ciruli Jr., Communications and Media

Grace Harbaugh sr., art history

Jesus Henningsen Sr., Communications and Media

Alison Lock Jr., Neuroscience

— Sammy Monroe Jr., Sports Management

Erin Neustrom Gr., Real Estate Development

Ashley O’Neill So, neuroscience

Sophie Tovani Sr., Communications and Media

Kasey circulation Jr., Neuroscience

Utassa’s executioner Jr., Communications and Media & Psychology

Fiona Young Zo., Biology, Health, & Society

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mgoblue.com/news/2023/6/26/general-228-wolverines-named-academic-all-big-ten.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

