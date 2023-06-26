Sports
228 Wolverines named Academic All-Big Ten
Picture List of 2023 Spring All-Big Ten Honorees
ROSEMONT, sick. — The Big Ten Conference office Monday (June 26) released its Spring 2023 Academic All-Big Ten roster with 228 University of Michigan student-athletes who have earned the award.
Criteria for making the Academic All-Big Ten team include being in at least their second academic year at their institution and maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
The division for spring sports in Michigan is 21 from baseball, nine from men’s golf, four from women’s golf, 36 from men’s lacrosse, 23 from women’s lacrosse, 30 from rowing, 13 from softball, six from men’s tennis, five from women’s tennis, 30 from men’s track and field, 38 women’s track and field and 13 water polo.
Amber gal (women’s athletics), Sophie Isom (women’s athletics) and Alan Maffesoli (rowing) all have perfect 4.0 GPAs.
The conference office also presents the Academic All-Big Ten award in the fall and winter. UM had 164 honorees in the fall and 106 in the winter to give the Wolverines 498 honorees during the 2022-23 academic year.
Student-athletes with a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the current academic year, excluding summer school, are eligible for the Distinguished Scholar Award announced Tuesday (June 27).
Baseball (21)
Pursue AllenJr., Sports Management
Ted BurtonSr., Communications & Media
Walker ClevelandGr., Master of Sports Management
Jacob DennerSr., Sports Management
Titus FloresSr., Sports Management
Eamon HorwedelGr., Master of Social Work
Cody HultinkSo, LSA Not specified
Cody JefferisGr., Social Work
Jake KaiserSo, LSA Not specified
John KennedyJr., Psychology
Trevor KilinskiJr., Naval Arch & Marine Engineering
Brandon LawrenceSr., Sports Management
joe longoSo, LSA Not specified
Jake Martinsr., general studies
Connor O’HalloranJr., LSA Not specified
Jimmy ObertopSr., Sports Management
Gabriel SotresGr., Social Work
Dylan StantonJr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
John TorrellaSr., Economics
Jack Van RemortelSr., Sports Management
Ryan ZimmerJr., Sports Management
Men’s Golf (9)
Will AndersenJr., Sports Management
Pier Francesco De ColSr., Business Administration
James HillGr., Real estate certificate
Ben HighlandRS Jr., Political Science
JudeKimJr., Business Administration
Yuqi LiuSo, LSA Not specified
Jack O’DonnellRS Jr., Business Administration
Bavak SihotaSo, LSA Not specified
Hunter ThomsonSo, sports management
Women’s golf (4)
Hailey BorjaSr., Sports Management
Monet ChunJr., Exercise Science
Anika DySr., Exercise Science
Michaela SchultzSr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Men’s Lacrosse (36)
Wall AlexanderSr., Communications & Media
Isaac AaronsonJr., Business Administration
Michael BoehmJr., Business Administration
Jake BonomiSr., Communications & Media
Shane CarrJr., Mechanical Engineering
Bryce ClayGr., real estate
Ryan CohenSo, sports management
Matthew ColeSo., Business Administration
Michael CosgroveSr., Communications & Media
Peter DaviesSr., Sports Management
Luke DelgadoSo, LSA Not stated
Mac PhotiadesSr., Sports Management
Michael FrechetteSo, LSA Not specified
Dylan GardnerSr., Environmental Science
Cameron GoodloSo., Business Administration
Graham HertzbergSo, LSA Not specified
Emmet HoulihanSo., Business Administration
Ben HullJr., Sports Management
Jacob JacksonSr., Business Administration
Trevor KesselJr., Mechanical Engineering
Nick LauderbackSo, sports management
Thomas LowmanSo., Business Administration
Grant McCurryJr., Business Administration
Oliver MirerSr., Economics
John MorganSo, sports management
Aidan MulhollandSo, LSA Not stated
Kevin PimentalSr., Business Administration
Ryan SchriberSr., Sports Management
Wilson SneathJr., Sports Management
Ryan SullivanJr., Business Administration
Peter ThompsonGr., real estate
Kees Van WeesSo, LSA Not stated
Jack WelshJr., Sports Management
Jack WhitneyJr., data science
Justin WietfeldtJr., Business Administration
Jose ZawadaSr., Sports Management
Women’s Lacrosse (23)
Caroline BeanJr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Annabelle BurkeJr., Business Administration
Maddie BurnsJr., Business Administration
Caitlyn Cameliosr., economics/political science
Ava classJr., Communications & Media
Caroline DavisJr., Environmental Science
Sophia DeNicolaSr., Political Science
Kaylee DyerSo, sports management
Jane FetterolfSo, sports management
Josie GoochJr., Business Administration
Mary JohnsonJr., Communications & Media
Mariana Lopez-OnaSr., Business Administration
Shaylah MarcianoJr., Business Administration
Katharine MerrifieldSo., Business Administration
Lily MontemaranoJr., Psychology
Erin O’GradySo, sports management
Hayley PolkZo., Communication & Media
Maya RutherfordSo, computer science
Mayan Santa MariaJr., Communications & Media
Juliet SchwabeSo, exercise science
Jill SmithSo., General Studies
Kaley ThompsonGr., Master of Management
Frances WorkmanSr., Communications & Media
Rowing (30)
Erin BenitezSo., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Lauren BoydstonJr., Computer Science
Juliet CaseySr., Evolutionary Anthropology
Zara CollisonJr., Sociology
Abigail dentJr., Economics
Hunter DivinagraciaSo., Political Science
Annaka TurnsmaSr., Exercise Science
Kate EastonSo, public health
Delaney EvansJr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience (BCN)
Aubrey FittsSr., Business Administration
Alexandra forkJr., Business Administration
Brooke GietenJr., biomedical engineering
Gabriel GravesSo., Not specified
Abbie HathawaySo., Not specified
Megan KleinSo, English
Gracie LandfeldSo., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Lauren LangleyJr., English
Lauren LierSo., Sociology
Alan MaffesoliSo., Not specified
Sarah MacKayJr., Applied Exercise Science
Olivia McMullenJr., Exercise Science
Sophia McSpedonSr., Exercise Science
Rocky MorabitoJr., Exercise Science
Anna MunchSo., Not specified
Emily NelsonJr., Exercise Science
Carla RusselSo, applied exercise science
Jessica Schoonbeesr., data science and computer science
Ariana ShokohiSr., Biology, Health and Society
Margaret VanderwoudeJr., Biomolecular Science
Kathryn WardGr., Master of Social Work – Program Evaluation & Applied Research
Softball (13)
Emerson AikenZo., Biology, Health, & Society
Lexi BlairGr., Sports Management
Ryleigh CarricaburuJr., Sports Management
Lauren DerkowskiSo., Industrial & Operations Engineering
Jessica GarmanSr., Sports Management
Hannah GeorgeGr., Master of Social Work – Interpersonal Practice in Integrated Health, Mental Health and Substance Abuse
Audrey Le ClairSr., Communications and Media
Jessica LeBeauJr., Psychology
Melina LivingstonGr., Movement Science
Ella McveySo., Communication and Media
Ellie SielerSo., Communication and Media
Cake TholJr., Business Administration
Lexi FoxSr., Biopsychology, Cognition & Neuroscience
Men’s tennis (6)
Jacob BickerstethJr., English
Will CookseyJr., English
Nino EhrenschneiderJr., Environment
Pattern HanchaikulZo., Industrial & Operational Engineering
Ondrej StylerSr., Information
Gavin YoungSo., Economy
Women’s tennis (5)
Jaedan BrownJr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience
Julia FlyerSo., Business Administration
Mary KellyJr., Communications and Media
Gala MesochoritouJr., Psychology
Carl MillerJr., Business Administration
Men’s Athletics (30)
Berachiah AjalaJr., General Studies
Oak of AmenJr., Economics
Xander Black, So. , Business management
Tom BradyGr., Computer Science & English
Miles Brown, So. , Exercise Science
Chris ChuparkoffJr., Economics
Aiden FeltySr., Anthropology
John FlorenceSr., Economics
Nick FosterSr., Economics
James GedrisSr., Business Administration
Lawrence GilliamSo., Business Administration
Anthony HancockJr., Mechanical Engineering
Michael HancockJr., Business Administration
Arjun YesGr., Physiology
Cole Johnson5th year, Mechanical Engineering
Henry JohnsonSo, applied exercise science
Jack JudsSo., Business Administration
Jacob KornerSo, applied exercise science
Bricklayer MahacekSr., Environment
Ryan McCloskeysr., biomedical engineering
Joseph MeiersJr., Art and Design
It was RaymondJr., Computer Science
Henry SheldonJr., Business Administration
Thomas Shilgalissr., computer science
Dirk Simmons5th year psychology
Zak StewartJr., Sports Management
Tianhao WeiSo., Mechanical Engineering
El WinterJr., Economics
Colton Yesneysr., film, television and media
Joshua ZellerSr., Economics
Women’s Athletics (38)
Riley AmmenhauserSo, sports management
BreeAna BatesSo, LSA Not stated
Paige ChapmanSr., Biopsychology, Cognition and Neuroscience
Elena DaughtersGr., Public Policy
Mary DeavizJr., General Studies
Natalie DesarboSo., Environment
Leah DoezemaZo., Biology, Health, & Society
Morgan FlynnJr., Mechanical Engineering
Lauren FulcherSr., Information
Amber galSr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW
Katelyn HartJr., Biology, Health and Society
Samantha HaastSo, LSA Not specified
Ziya HolmanJr., Political Science
Sophie IsomGr., Applied Economics
Kennedy JohnsonSo, sports management
Anna JulieGr., Management
Cassie KerneyGr., Health Behavior & Health Educ MPH
Catherine Koselka, So., History BA; Political Science
Jesse Larson5th year, Human Movement Sciences
Asia LawrenceJr., Sociology
Yasmin MansiSo., Business Administration
Mia MansonJr., Exercise Science
Teresa Maya5th year, Business Administration
Clare McNamaraJr., Information
Cages MichaelSo., Molec, Cell & Dev Biology
Daniel page, Gr., Design Science MS; Exercise science
Lucy Pete, Jr., Cognitive Science; Communication and Media
Aurora Rynda5th year, Human Movement Sciences
Samantha Saenz5th year psychology
Nikki StephensGr., Int Prac IH MH&Subst Abuse MSW
Delaney StersicGr., Higher Education
Savanna SutherlandSo, LSA Not stated
Gabriel Swider5th year, design science
Carlita Taylor, Gr., Global Health GC; Health Behavior and Health Education MPH
Sam TranSr., Exercise Science
Ericka VanderLendeSr., Applied Exercise Science
Kate FisherSr., Chemical Engineering
Kayla Windemuller5th year, applied exercise science
Water polo (13)
Libby AlsemgeestJr., Applied Exercise Science
Alex BrownSr., Psychology
Lola CiruliJr., Communications and Media
Grace Harbaughsr., art history
Jesus HenningsenSr., Communications and Media
Alison LockJr., Neuroscience
— Sammy MonroeJr., Sports Management
Erin NeustromGr., Real Estate Development
Ashley O’NeillSo, neuroscience
Sophie TovaniSr., Communications and Media
Kasey circulationJr., Neuroscience
Utassa’s executionerJr., Communications and Media & Psychology
Fiona YoungZo., Biology, Health, & Society
