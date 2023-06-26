Ollie Robinson article mocked by cricket world, second test, Justin Langer, reaction, cricket news

Ollie Robinson has taken his role as Ashe’s villain seriously and has not backed down in his attacks on the Australian squad.

Robinson drew the ire of the cricketing world after his first Test antics, but it was after the series opener that he was widely mocked.

The medium-paced England bowler decided his on-field methods weren’t enough and began summarizing the Tests with articles for Delete.

His first attempt left readers speechless, not because of how well it was written, more because of how wild some of the comments were.

Australia claimed victory during a brilliant Ashes opener with Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon leading the Aussies home.

Despite the loss, Robinson said it felt like the Poms had won the clash and were somehow on the heels of the Australians.

We were surprised by how defensive Australia was and how unwilling they were to agree with us, Robinson wrote.

It’s clear that this test match has worked for them. But we feel that with the way they are playing at the moment, a pitch with a bit more movement would help us a lot.

Baz said it after the game: “It feels like we won, guys. We’ve entertained the world and we’ve been hot on the heels of the Aussies. For him to say after a loss is very important to us.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Robinson has become public enemy number one. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Call it mind games, call it what you like. Robinson’s article quickly swept around social media and was treated like the punching bag of jokes all over the cricketing world.

Comedian Scott Dooley wrote: This is the most insane article I’ve ever read. I honestly thought it was satire.

Triple Ms Rudi Edsall wrote: The English persistence that they won the Edgbaston test is actually quite fascinating. I can understand his point about a card game with a little help, but the insistence on making it a moral W is very funny.

His antics have sent him from pillar to post by Australian legends Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer.

Hayden mercilessly called him a forgettable cricketer while Ponting labeled the England bowler a slow learner.

Langer became the latter to take aim at Ashes’ new villain in a scathing article, branding Robinson as nothing more than an adversary.

Sledge ex-Captain Ponting, Australia’s beloved little master, and there will always be a backlash, Langer wrote for Wisden.

You’re up against an entire country here.

Now the interesting thing is how Robinson and England react to this. Will there be more animosity? Will he be the commander in chief of England for the rest of the series?

If he is, his friends should all support him or Ollie will be torn apart if he hands it out without delivering. He might say it doesn’t bother him, but these things tend to have a cumulative effect over time.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Robinson can’t get out of the way. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Harsh talk has taken over the sports world of late, with basketball fans getting a front row seat during the NBA Playoffs to experience the mundane nature of it all.

Memphis Dillon Brooks opted to shoot from the lips as he took aim at LeBron James, branding him old and stating that he didn’t respect anyone until they dropped 40 on him.

James and the Lakers responded by knocking the Grizzlies out of the playoffs in the first round with a 40-point victory in the final game.

Robinson is now following this trend of non-star players acting like the showstoppers and trying to steal the spotlight.

England have not tasted the success of the Ashes series since 2015 when they won 3-2. Australia have won two of the past three series and have retained the Urn since the 2017-18 series.

Robinson and England will have a chance to take the series to 1-1 when the second test gets underway on Wednesday.

Or they fall again, but claim the moral victory and put Australia even further behind.