Predicting Ohio State Footballs 2024 Recruiting Class: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has completed its final round of official summer visitors and now the football recruiting cycle is shifting from visiting season to commitment season.
The Buckeyes have already started this month with three commits in four-star safety Jaylen McClain, four-star cornerback Bryce West and four-star tight end Damarion Witten. That’s three wins so far from the 31 players who made official visits in June and had not yet committed to them.
But they’re not even close to putting together a class that currently has 16 players and is trailing only Georgia in the recruiting rankings. Before next month’s fireworks set off, it’s time to predict the rest of what is arguably the biggest class of the Ryan Day era.
In this top-notch prediction, I’m giving OSU 26 players for a total of 314.15 points, according to 24sports.com, and an average star rating of 93.88.
That would be more than the 25 players signed in the class of 2025. It would also be the second highest point total after the class of 2021 (321.78), the third time to exceed 300 points, and the third highest average star rating after the classes of 2021 (95.05) and 2022 (93.89).
The 10 additions to this class are two five-star and three other top-100 recruits. The other six are four-star recruits ranging from No. 143 to No. 420 nationally. The bulk of these additions will be on defense.
Here is a prediction for Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class: (Click here to see the current Ohio State recruiting class for 2024.)
|Player position
|School
|Rank (Pos.)
|Judgement
|Stars
|Jeremiah Smith, WR
|Chaminade Madonna (FL)
|No. 2 (No. 1)
|0.9986
|5 stars
|K. J. Bolden, SAF
|Buford (GA)
|No. 7 (No. 1)
|0.9963
|5 stars
|Eddie Houston, DL
|Buford (GA)
|No. 19 (No. 4)
|0.9895
|5 stars
|Mylan Graham, WR
|New Haven (IN)
|No. 20 (No. 6)
|0.9894
|5 stars
|Air Noland, QB
|Langston Hughes (GA)
|No. 37 (No. 5)
|0.9815
|4 stars
|Bryce West, CB
|Glenville (OH)
|No. 49 (No. 4)
|0.9746
|4 stars
|Guerby Lambert, OT
|Catholic Monument (MA)
|No. 50 (No. 2)
|0.9741
|4 stars
|Aaron Scott, CB
|Springfield (OH)
|No. 53 (No. 5)
|0.9725
|4 stars
|Marquise Lightfoot, EDGE
|Kenwood Academy (IL)
|No. 70 (No. 6)
|0.9626
|4 stars
|James Volkeren, RB
|Veterans Memorial (TX)
|No. 79 (No. 5)
|0.9593
|4 stars
|Kyngston Williams-Asa, LB
|St John Bosco (CA)
|No. 100 (No. 7)
|0.9510
|4 stars
|Ian Moore, IOL
|New Palestine (IN)
|No. 118 (No. 7)
|0.9459
|4 stars
|Garrett Stover, LB
|Large Walnut (OH)
|No. 140 (No. 12)
|0.9398
|4 stars
|Jeremiah McClellan, WR
|Christian Brothers College (MO)
|No. 143 (No. 20)
|0.9388
|4 stars
|Jordan Lyle, R. B
|St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)
|No. 169 (No. 12)
|0.9319
|4 stars
|Payton Pierce, LB
|Love Joy (TX)
|No. 170 (No. 16)
|0.9317
|4 stars
|Jaylen McClain, SAF
|Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
|No. 241 (No. 20)
|0.9146
|4 stars
|Max LeBlanc, TE
|Baylor School (TN)
|No. 272 (No. 14)
|0.9100
|4 stars
|Terhyon Nichols, CB
|Delete (OH)
|No. 284 (No. 23
|0.9073
|4 stars
|Deontae Armstrong, OT
|St Edwards (OH)
|No. 327 (No. 29)
|0.9015
|4 stars
|Damarion Witten, TE
|Glenville (OH)
|No. 8 (No. 1)
|0.8986
|4 stars
|Devonte Armstrong, IOL
|St Edwards (OH)
|No. 353 (No. 20)
|0.8982
|4 stars
|Miles Lockhart, CB
|Basha (AZ)
|No. 356 (No. 31)
|0.8978
|4 stars
|Jayden Jackson, DL
|IMG Academy (FL)
|No. 420 (No. 43)
|0.8916
|4 stars
|Marc Nave, IOL
|Central Catholic (OH)
|No. 624 (No. 40)
|0.8793
|3 stars
|Sam Williams Dixon, ATH
|Pickerington North (OH)
|No.731 (No.76)
|0.8744
|3 stars
Offensive notes
Ohio State did its job early on offense, so the additions for the summer are about the final touches. That starts in the offensive line where I think OSU goes 1-for-2 on the prospects final landing Guerby Lambert while missing out on four stars Brandon Bakker. It’s hard to imagine a kid from California’s Mater Dei High School committing to OSU until it actually happens.
Than Jeremy McClellan finally joins as the final wide receiver. There was a point where there would have been a fourth wide receiver in four-star Elijah Moore. But his recent trip to the state of Florida seems to have shifted his thought process about where he’d like to call home.
Defensive notes
Safety coach Perry Eliano could use a big splash in this cycle. And what’s a prediction article without a few swings at some five-star long shots?
K. J. Bolden is this year Caleb Downs as the five-star safety in SEC land that Eliano has been fighting for all year. Bolden’s official visit spawned some positive vibes, but so did his visit to Georgia. This is a heavyweight fight for the 2024 cycle, I’ll go on a ledge and say Eliano can only win.
Aaron Scott sat at the Woody Athletic Facility this past weekend watching cornerbacks coach Tim Walton complete some of his in-state goals for the 2024 class. Now all eyes are on the four-star defensive back. I still predict that he will choose the Buckeyes over Michigan and Oregon, but I don’t do that with the utmost confidence. Terhyon Nichols would complete that in-state trio of cornerbacks even if his recruit is far from over.
Miles Lockhart is the only non-committed cornerback to get a lot of confidence in the state of play. The four-star official visit felt more like a punctuation mark than another step in his process, and his July 6 pledge date will end a recruitment trend that has been trending toward OSU since January and perhaps even longer.
Eddrick Houston, DL, has set a commitment date for August 22, which means it will take another full month to find out if Ohio State can land this five-star rating, but initial returns are positive. OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson has been slowly building momentum all spring and has taken that to another level with a quality official visit. Now the only questions are whether it will be enough to hold back the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Georgia and whether he will hold out on that date or choose to push it back. Marquise Lightfoot And Jayden Jackson complete what would be a class, small in names but high in quality.
I left five star Dylan Stewart off because this just feels like a race South Carolina is destined to win. What could this turn a four-man group into someone like Arkansas four-star commander Charleston Collins (Player No. 124, Defensive Lineman No. 18), whom Johnson has been working on in the background hoping to get him to Columbus in the fall.
Then there’s four stars Kyngstonn William-Asa as Ohio State’s final linebacker in 2024, beating Notre Dame and USC. USC becomes a greater threat to this as its high school teammate and four-star safety Peyton Woodyard flip from Georgia to USC, which is becoming a much bigger possibility by the day. But if Viliamu-Asa still chooses to leave the house, I predict it will be for Columbus.
