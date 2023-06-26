Predicting Ohio State Footballs 2024 Recruiting Class: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has completed its final round of official summer visitors and now the football recruiting cycle is shifting from visiting season to commitment season.

The Buckeyes have already started this month with three commits in four-star safety Jaylen McClain, four-star cornerback Bryce West and four-star tight end Damarion Witten. That’s three wins so far from the 31 players who made official visits in June and had not yet committed to them.

But they’re not even close to putting together a class that currently has 16 players and is trailing only Georgia in the recruiting rankings. Before next month’s fireworks set off, it’s time to predict the rest of what is arguably the biggest class of the Ryan Day era.

In this top-notch prediction, I’m giving OSU 26 players for a total of 314.15 points, according to 24sports.com, and an average star rating of 93.88.

That would be more than the 25 players signed in the class of 2025. It would also be the second highest point total after the class of 2021 (321.78), the third time to exceed 300 points, and the third highest average star rating after the classes of 2021 (95.05) and 2022 (93.89).

The 10 additions to this class are two five-star and three other top-100 recruits. The other six are four-star recruits ranging from No. 143 to No. 420 nationally. The bulk of these additions will be on defense.

Here is a prediction for Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class: (Click here to see the current Ohio State recruiting class for 2024.)

Player position School Rank (Pos.) Judgement Stars Jeremiah Smith, WR Chaminade Madonna (FL) No. 2 (No. 1) 0.9986 5 stars K. J. Bolden, SAF Buford (GA) No. 7 (No. 1) 0.9963 5 stars Eddie Houston, DL Buford (GA) No. 19 (No. 4) 0.9895 5 stars Mylan Graham, WR New Haven (IN) No. 20 (No. 6) 0.9894 5 stars Air Noland, QB Langston Hughes (GA) No. 37 (No. 5) 0.9815 4 stars Bryce West, CB Glenville (OH) No. 49 (No. 4) 0.9746 4 stars Guerby Lambert, OT Catholic Monument (MA) No. 50 (No. 2) 0.9741 4 stars Aaron Scott, CB Springfield (OH) No. 53 (No. 5) 0.9725 4 stars Marquise Lightfoot, EDGE Kenwood Academy (IL) No. 70 (No. 6) 0.9626 4 stars James Volkeren, RB Veterans Memorial (TX) No. 79 (No. 5) 0.9593 4 stars Kyngston Williams-Asa, LB St John Bosco (CA) No. 100 (No. 7) 0.9510 4 stars Ian Moore, IOL New Palestine (IN) No. 118 (No. 7) 0.9459 4 stars Garrett Stover, LB Large Walnut (OH) No. 140 (No. 12) 0.9398 4 stars Jeremiah McClellan, WR Christian Brothers College (MO) No. 143 (No. 20) 0.9388 4 stars Jordan Lyle, R. B St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) No. 169 (No. 12) 0.9319 4 stars Payton Pierce, LB Love Joy (TX) No. 170 (No. 16) 0.9317 4 stars Jaylen McClain, SAF Seton Hall Prep (NJ) No. 241 (No. 20) 0.9146 4 stars Max LeBlanc, TE Baylor School (TN) No. 272 (No. 14) 0.9100 4 stars Terhyon Nichols, CB Delete (OH) No. 284 (No. 23 0.9073 4 stars Deontae Armstrong, OT St Edwards (OH) No. 327 (No. 29) 0.9015 4 stars Damarion Witten, TE Glenville (OH) No. 8 (No. 1) 0.8986 4 stars Devonte Armstrong, IOL St Edwards (OH) No. 353 (No. 20) 0.8982 4 stars Miles Lockhart, CB Basha (AZ) No. 356 (No. 31) 0.8978 4 stars Jayden Jackson, DL IMG Academy (FL) No. 420 (No. 43) 0.8916 4 stars Marc Nave, IOL Central Catholic (OH) No. 624 (No. 40) 0.8793 3 stars Sam Williams Dixon, ATH Pickerington North (OH) No.731 (No.76) 0.8744 3 stars

Offensive notes

Ohio State did its job early on offense, so the additions for the summer are about the final touches. That starts in the offensive line where I think OSU goes 1-for-2 on the prospects final landing Guerby Lambert while missing out on four stars Brandon Bakker. It’s hard to imagine a kid from California’s Mater Dei High School committing to OSU until it actually happens.

Than Jeremy McClellan finally joins as the final wide receiver. There was a point where there would have been a fourth wide receiver in four-star Elijah Moore. But his recent trip to the state of Florida seems to have shifted his thought process about where he’d like to call home.