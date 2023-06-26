Triumphant Dutch women secure FIH Hockey Pro League loot, German men march on

The Dutch women captured the FIH Hockey Pro League title for the third time in four seasons with a hotly contested 2-1 victory over Germany in Amsterdam. The win took their point tally to 37 with three games remaining and beyond the reach of any of the chasing teams. In the earlier men’s match, the head-to-head battle between Germany and New Zealand ended with a 4-1 score in favor of the world champions. However, that wasn’t quite a reflection of the hard-fought encounter.

(Men) New Zealand vs Germany 1-4

It was another solid performance from the already relegated Black Sticks, but one that ultimately failed to bring any points to the already relegated side.

The Germans were penalized within the first three minutes after the ball hit David Brydon’s body in front of goal. Timm Herzbruch made no mistake firing the shot into the back of the net for the early lead.

Only in the third quarter did the Germans double that lead Gonzalo Peillat who delivered a formidable drag to the bottom left from a penalty corner. Four minutes later, the Black Sticks found their first. Sam Hiha received a long air pass just outside the circle and made his way in to pass to captain Sam Lane, who drilled him towards goal. Hiha was then perfectly placed to add the deflection and claw one back.

NZ coach Greg Nicol pulled his keeper away with just over five minutes remaining to go for the equaliser. But it all went wrong when a looping pass found Herzbruch on the run. The first quarter goalscorer raced to the empty goal to tap in Germany’s third goal. Peillat then saved the fourth from a penalty corner awarded with nine seconds left as the Germans clinched the 4–1 win.

Gonzalo Peillat was named Player of the Match and said: ‘Of course it wasn’t easy. We played better than last time we played against them. We started in a good way and with a good flow, but in the second quarter we didn’t play like we normally play, so it was quite difficult, but in the end we got the result.

(Ladies) Netherlands vs Germany 2-1

With the tournament title just one win away, the Dutch dominated the first quarter, but not too many scoring opportunities were created. A much livelier second period from the Germans saw them turn up the intensity and play themselves back into the game, but neither side found the breakthrough with the score still 0-0 at half-time.

The home side applied more pressure in the third quarter and they were duly rewarded with a penalty corner with just 23 seconds remaining in the period. Yibbi Jansen’s initial slip was saved by keeper Noelle Rother, but an incredible reflex from Pien Sanders saw her hold onto the rebound for a deserved Dutch goal.

With just over five minutes remaining, the Netherlands took a step closer to the trophy as Joosje Burg worked the ball to Pien Dicke to shoot it in from just in front of goal. The Germans did manage to pull one back in the last minute, Viktoria Huse squeezed it through the keeper from a reworked penalty corner. But it was not enough to deny the dominant Dutchman victory.

Pien Sanders was named Player of the Match and said: I am very proud. This is our first prize under Paul [van Ass] and we are very happy with it. It wasn’t easy. It was a very tough fight, but in the end I think we deserved to win.

To see the current standings in the FIH Hockey Pro League, click here.

FIH Pro League June 26, 2023

Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen (NED)

Result: Men’s Match 64

New Zealand 1-4 Germany

Player of the game: Gonzalo Peillat (GER)

Referees: Gabriel Labate (ARG), Jonas vant Hek (NED), Xiaoying Liu (CHN video)

Result: Women’s Match 64

Netherlands 2-1 Germany

Player of the game: Pien Sanders (NED)

Referees: Irene Presenqui (ARG), Annelize Rostron (RSA), Jonas vant Hek (NED video)

