ATP Post Queens 2023 Ranking: Top Position, Table & Points





Carlos Alcaraz will do it again becoming world number one for the fourth time in his career. His victory in the Queens final restores his leadership in the rankings, a position he previously held three times (September 2022 to January 2023, March to April 2023 and May to June 2023). He will do that on Monday begins his 26th week on the throne. The 20-year-old Spaniard scores 500 points, bringing his total to 7,675, 80 points more than Novak Djokovic, who returns to second place with 7,595 points. Daniil Medvedev remains third with 5,890 points. It is the fourth time that Charly manages to dethrone the Serbian player. The first time he reached the top of the ranking, he surpassed the Russian player. Position Player Points 1. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 7,657 2. Novak Djokovic (Serbian) 7,595 3. Daniel Medvedev (Russian) 5,890 4. Casper Ruud (Nor) 4,960 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greek) 4,670 6. Holger Rune (hollow) 4,510 7. Andrew Roelev 4,255 8. Jannik Sinner (Ita) 3,345 9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,310 10. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3,085 The open battle between Djokovic and Alcaraz will continue at Wimbledon, where all players start from scratch with no points to defend. That’s what the ATP and WTA have decided do not distribute points last year in response to the tournament ban for Russian and Belarusian players, who can participate this year. Medvedev also has slim chances as he should become champion, and so should his rivals in the standings must be eliminated in the first roundswhich is unlikely. Rafael Nadal, sidelined due to his left iliopsoas injury, drops two places to 136th place with 445 points. The second highest ranked Spanish player remains Pablo Careoin 20th place despite not playing in Rotterdam since February due to a right elbow injury and will also miss Wimbledon. Behind him is Roberto Bautistawho remains in 23rd place after a good week in Halle, where he reached the semi-finals. Related: Wimbledon 2023: times, date and how to watch online and TV? Alcaraz also moves up one place in the ATP Race, which reflects the current points for qualifying for the ATP Finals. Djokovic remains in first place with 4,745 points, closely followed by the prodigy from El Palmar with 4,675 points, surpassing Medvedev (4,400). At this time, Tsitsipas, Rune, Rublev, Sinner and Ruud will be the other players competing for the Masters Cup in Turin in September, although no player has yet qualified mathematically.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.as.com/other_sports/atp-rankings-after-queens-2023-top-position-table-and-points-n/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos