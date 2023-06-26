Sports
USC Womens Volleyball Announces 2023 Schedule
Women’s Volleyball | June 26, 2023
THE ANGELS The USC women’s volleyball team announced its 2023 schedule on Monday (June 26). The Women of Troy open the fall campaign with five road games, starting Friday, August 25 in Houston.
The Trojans will play their first home games when Galen Center hosts the Trojan Invitational September 8-10. Marist, San Diego and UC Davis will visit in a six-game tournament played over the course of three days. USC will get a taste of Big Ten travel when it visits West Lafayette, Ind., for the Boilermaker Challenge hosted by Purdue at Holloway Gym Sept. 14-15.
The Women of Troy will play 14 games against teams that participated in NCAA tournaments last fall. Five of USC’s nine non-conference opponents had seeds in the NCAA field, including No. 2 San Diego, No. 5 Houston, No. 5 Rice, No. 8 Purdue and No. 8 Hawai’i. USD advanced to the National Semifinals and Houston appeared in the round of 16. USC will make 10 appearances on Pac-12 Networks broadcasts this fall. All non-televised conference games are streamed live.
NON-CONFERENCE
USC will play three games in Houston (Aug. 25-27) against the Cougars, the Owls, and will have a neutral meeting with Southern Miss to open the season. The Trojans are 38-9 all-time in season openers. From the southwest, USC heads straight to the islands for two encounters with Hawai’i in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series at Stan Sheriff Center (Aug. 31 and Sept. 2). The Women of Troy have moved to the Isles and faced the Rainbow Wahine twice in each of the previous two seasons and have parted ways with UH both times.
The Trojans will host Marist, UC Davis and NCAA Semifinalist San Diego for the Trojan Invitational at Galen Center (September 8-10) for their first home games. The game with the Toreros on September 10 (2 p.m. PT) will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Los Angeles. USC concludes non-conference play with a trip to West Lafayette, Ind., for the Boilermaker Challenge. The Trojans take on Illinois (Sept. 14), then take on host Purdue (Sept. 15) to wrap up the pre-conference slate.
PAC-12 MATCHES
USC opens Pac-12 road play at crosstown rival UCLA. The Trojans won both games against the Bruins last season, winning four of UCLA’s last five games. USC is 34-13 in conference openers and went 13-7 in league games in 2022 to finish in fourth place. The Trojans will be on the road back-to-back weekends when they visit Arizona State and Arizona (Oct 6-8) and then Stanford and California (October 13-15). USC kicks off the second half of the Pac-12 road game in Colorado and Utah (Oct. 27-29), then visits Washington and Washington State (Nov. 10-12). The final road game of the Trojans’ regular season brings USC to Eugene, Oregon, for a Tuesday night game with the Ducks on Nov. 21. Oregon will not visit Galen Center as part of the league’s balanced schedule.
PAC-12 HOME MATCHES
The Trojans will play their first home Pac-12 game against Oregon State on Sunday (Sept. 24); a game that will be shown live on Pac-12 Oregon. The game is the first of three consecutive home games, as Utah and Colorado visit (September 29 and October 1). After a two-week absence, USC will host Washington State and Washington (October 20-22) to close out the first half of the league game. Arizona and Arizona State visit for the month of November (3-5) and then Cal and Stanford come to Galen Center (Nov. 17-19). The Women of Troy close out the regular season with a Senior Night meeting against crosstown rival UCLA on Friday (Nov. 24).
FAREWELL TOUR
2023 will be USC’s final season as a member of the Pac-12 Conference. The school announced that it would be transitioning to compete in the Big Ten Conference beginning in the fall of 2024. Most of the Trojans’ 21 varsity sports will move to the B1G with a few exceptions. UCLA also announced that it will take the same step in collaboration with the Trojans. USC will face future Big Ten Conference opponents Illinois and Purdue (September 14-15) in the Boilermaker Challenge.
Under fourth-year head coachBrad Keller, USC (22-11) finished fourth in the Pac-12 standings (13-7) in 2022 and was awarded one of 32 wide berths for the NCAA Tournament. The Women of Troy defeated High Point in the first round of the tournament, but were eliminated by 10th-ranked Ohio State. It was Keller’s first NCAA Tournament win and the program’s first appearance in the tournament since 2019. Outside hitterSkylar Fieldswas named to the AVCA All-America first team.
For more information on the USC women’s volleyball team, visit USCtrojans.com/WVB. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
