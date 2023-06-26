Clemson offense, Texas defense among college football’s most improved units entering 2023 season

TCU shocked the college football world in 2022, improving from a 5-7 record last season to a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship. While the offense — led by Heisman finalist Max Duggan — made headlines across the country, the Horned Frogs’ turnaround wouldn’t have been possible without the defense making big strides.

Sonny Dykes took a unit that finished near the bottom of the barrel in total defense in 2021 and placed it on the fringes of the top-70 nationally last season. Yet another example of how a big improvement on one side of the ball can make all the difference.

So it feels appropriate to look at the units that can improve the most during the 2023 season. All of the teams below have at least an outside chance of making the College Football Playoff, and a jump in offense or defense could be what they need to break through.

Only programs that finished outside the top 20 in total defense or offense in 2022 were eligible. Coaching changes, additions through traditional recruiting, the transfer portal, and relative losses in returning talent were all weighed.

Main additions: Jalen Catalon, DB (Arkansas); Gavin Holmes, D. B. (Wake Forest); Anthony Hill, LB (Five Star Freshman)

Texas wasn’t as active on the transfer portal as other teams on this list, but the Longhorns were strategic with their additions. Bringing in an athlete like Catalon gives them a conference caliber player – if he can stay healthy. Holmes brings much-needed experience to an otherwise young group of cornerbacks. Otherwise, Texas wouldn’t need much help. The Longhorns are experienced, even after losing the likes of DeMarvion Overshown and Moro Ojomo. Defensive lineman Byron Murphy will do big things, while the Longhorns also bring back sack leader Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke who turned heads in the spring. Linebacker Jaylan Ford is fresh off a first-team All-Big 12 campaign and five-star freshman Hill met the billing at spring prom; he can start immediately. There’s tons of talent here, and consistency in third year from Coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski should pay off.

Main addition: Sam Hartman, QB (Wake Forest)

Hartman makes the difference here. He steps onto campus as the most accomplished quarterback to hit South Bend, Indiana, in a very long time. The Fighting Irish lacked real star power from a signal caller, but now get it in the form of a man who passed for nearly 13,000 yards and accounted for 127 total touchdowns in five seasons at Wake Forest. Tight end Michael Mayer is a huge loss after being the main cog in Notre Dame’s attack for the past three years. While the Irish have no proven options at wide receiver, the offensive line is one of the best in the country. Hartman is expected to be good enough to raise those guns around him, as long as the hoses up front provide that expected protection. Having a running back like Audric Estime, who is ready for a breakaway year after rushing for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, is also a plus.

Main additions: Dasan McCullough, RAND (Indiana); Trace Ford, DL (state of Oklahoma); Rondell Bothroyd, DL (Wake Forest); Peyton Bowen, DB (four-star recruit)

It almost has to be better, right? For a defense led by Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s performance last season was terrible. However, there is no doubt about the talent. The Sooners have been recruiting really well lately, and even after Lincoln Riley ran off, the closet was still fairly full. Venables also relied heavily on the transfer portal to close any gaps and most importantly to address Oklahoma’s biggest defensive concern: the pass rush. The Sooners only managed 28 sacks last season as a team, which placed 64th nationally. Adding difference makers like McCullough and Bothroyd – who would have led the Sooners in 2022 with his six sacks – will take that a long way. Combine the two with the likes of Ford — who should be back in shape after a few seasons plagued by injuries — and returning stars like Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman, and the Sooners should have quite an imposing front.

Main addition: Garrett Riley, O.C

Riley was such a great addition to Dabo Swinney, who broke away from his past strategy and left home to find a coordinator. One of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Riley was instrumental in TCU’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Duggan was named a Heisman Trophy finalist under his wing and the Horned Frogs produced five NFL draft chooses violation. Now Riley gets his hands on one of the sport’s brightest young stars, former five-star QB Cade Klubnik and an offense in dire need of some innovation. If Riley can unlock Klubnik’s full talent and a true No. 1 receiver emerges – there are options with the likes of Adam Randall, Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams – this Clemson strike could be a lot more like Trevor Lawrence’s. few years back. Phil Mafah and Will Shipley make an excellent running duo that should help ease any growing pains.

LSU defense

Main additions: Omar Speights, LB (state of Oregon); Duce Chestnut, D. B. (Syracuse); Oghoufo Oghoufo, EDGE (Texas); Denver Harris, DB (Texas A&M)

Injuries and lack of depth detracted from LSU’s defensive efficiency last season. Players getting healthier in the off-season resolve the former, while Brian Kelly hit the transfer portal hard to smooth out the latter. Eleven of LSU’s 14 transfers in the Class of 2023 play on the defensive side of the ball. Ten of those players play along the line of scrimmage or in secondary. Adding edge rushers like Ovie Oghoufo and Bradyn Swinson allows the Tigers to comfortably move Harold Perkins – the most exciting defenseman in college football – all over the field. Pairing him as a linebacker with Oregon State transfer Speights gives LSU a fantastic tandem. Defensive lineman Maason Smith is coming back from an ACL tear and he should be able to take his time recovering with the level of talent Kelly added through the portal.

Main additions: Phil Longo, O.C.; Tanner Mordecai, QB (SMU); CJ Williams, WR (USC); Jake Renfro, OL (Cincinnati)

Luke Fickell crushed his first off-season as Wisconsin coach, and one of his biggest coups was the former Cincinnati boss hiring Longo outside of North Carolina. His Air Raid style will be unlike anything Wisconsin fans are used to seeing on a consistent basis. Fickell then dove south for a major upgrade as a quarterback in SMU’s Tanner Mordecai, who is a perfect marriage to what Longo wants to do. This group of Wisconsin receivers also has the potential to emerge as one of the best in the country with a rotation potentially nine players deep. Oh, and then there’s Braelon Allen running back, who’s fresh from back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Convincing him to stay was Fickell’s biggest victory.