Men’s tennis announces autumn schedule 2023





BOILING SPRINGS, NC After winning the Big South conference regular season championship, the Gardner-Webb men’s tennis team will return to the courts this fall, playing in five road tournaments. The action starts just down the road in Charlotte as the Runnin’ Bulldogs open the season at the Dick Stockton Championship on September 5. Last season, Kim Niethammar led the ‘Dogs with a fourth-place finish in the event. GWU heads to shore for their next event, the UNCW Clay Court Invite in Wilmington, NC on September 14. It will be the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ first time participating in the event since 2019. That season, Victor Putter won the D2 Singles Championship as a four-seed, upsetting Presbyterian’s top Alberto Conde 6-1, 7-6 in the second round. The following week, Gardner-Webb heads to Davidson for the Davidson Fall Invite on September 22. In their last appearance at the event in 2021, each player had at least one win in singles and doubles. Connor Enslin pace the ‘Dogs with a 5-1 record. For the first time since 2010, the Runnin’ Bulldogs head west to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the ITA All-American Championships, beginning September 29. the annual campaign for Evgeny Slesarev. The fall season closes on October 20 in Cary, NC at the ITA Regional Championships. Last season, Putter won all four of his games in the consolation group, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs had a total of 11 wins in the tournament. “This is a challenging fall schedule,” says head men’s tennis coach Mike Griffith . “We will open immediately on clay, which will test our fitness and how much the team has worked and played over the summer. Then we will finish with two major tournaments and go back to Tulsa for the first time since 2010. However, it is time we go back because we have different teams and players who deserve to play against the best.Our #1 doubles team of Edward Dias / Christian Van Wijk went 16-5 last season and beat the 37th ranked team in DI, so I think we have the team to compete.” The Gardner-Webb men’s tennis team won the 2023 Big South Conference regular season championship and finished runner-up in the 2023 Big South Conference Tournament. For more information, follow the men’s tennis team on twitter at @GWUMTEN 2023 Gardner-Webb Men’s Tennis Fall Schedule Date Tournament City, state Place September 5-11 Dick Stockton cup Charlotte, NC Old Providence Tennis Club September 14-17 UNCW Clay Court Invitation Wilmington, NC Porter’s Neck Country Club September 22-24 Davidson Fall Invitation Davidson, NC Davidson College September 29 – October 5 ITA All American Championship Tussa, Oklahoma. University of Tulsa Oct 20 – Oct 24 ITA Regional Championship Cary, NC Cary tennis park

